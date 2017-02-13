Picton Property Income Ltd - Non-Core Asset Disposal

13 February 2017

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

Non-Core Asset Disposal

Picton (LSE:PCTN), the income focused property investment company, has disposed of a non-core property in Drury Lane, Oldham, for £2.2 million, completing its business plan for the asset.

The warehouse was purchased in April 2010 for £0.4 million with an annual rent of £74,000 as part of the acquisition of Rugby REIT. During Picton's ownership, it secured planning consent to change the use from industrial to leisure, completed a full refurbishment, acquired adjacent land for car parking and subsequently let the transformed asset to The Gym Group Limited until 2031 at an annual rent of £150,000.

The sale price reflects a net initial yield of 6.4% and a 10% premium to the 31 December 2016 external valuation. Net of the £0.8 million of costs incurred since acquisition, the asset was sold at an 80% profit.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton Capital Limited, commented: "This is a good example of how we used our knowledge of the local market and asset management expertise to double the income and capture a significant increase in value. The proceeds can be used, together with existing funds, to opportunistically acquire assets in larger lot sizes that we believe will generate attractive future returns."



For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk





Picton Capital Limited

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk



Note to Editors

Picton is an income focused property investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Picton can invest both directly and indirectly in commercial property across the United Kingdom.

With Net Assets of £434.4 million at 31 December 2016, the Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth by investing in the principal commercial property sectors. www.picton.co.uk

ENDS