Dr Matthias Baumann MD will join the Executive Board of biotechnology Company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on 1 May 2017. Dr Baumann's areas of responsibility within the Company on taking office will comprise research, preclinical and clinical development, approval and MOLOGEN's clinical strategy. The focus of the Company's development activities is on the TLR9 agonists lefitolimod and EnanDIM as powerful immunotherapeutics in phase III and in preclinical development respectively.

Oliver Krautscheid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MOLOGEN AG: "I am delighted that with Dr Baumann joining us, we have won another experienced Executive Board member. Dr Baumann has comprehensive experience in preclinical and clinical drug development, also in the therapeutic areas that are of primary interest to MOLOGEN. He also knows the challenges faced by executive boards of biotechnology companies today. I am confident that he will complement our management team very well and make a considerable contribution to the implementation of our Next Level strategy. My colleagues on the Supervisory Board and I look forward to working with Dr Baumann."

Dr Baumann, future CMO of MOLOGEN AG, emphasized: "The research and development of innovative cancer therapies has always been and remains one of my key interests, both during my time in academic research and in my career to date in the pharmaceutical industry. In my view, MOLOGEN's immunotherapies are among the most exciting and promising approaches in this field. I am looking forward to working with a highly motivated team on achieving the primary goal of preparing lefitolimod for market launch. Due to its mode of action lefitolimod can be developed for a number of different types of cancer as well as other non-oncological indications, which highlights the substantial potential of this molecule."

Dr Baumann has more than 26 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. Until he starts at MOLOGEN, Dr Baumann will continue in his capacity as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Executive Board of NOXXON Pharma AG, a Berlin-based biotech company that focuses on cancer therapies, where he manages the planning and implementation of preclinical and clinical development programs. Previously, Dr Baumann gained experience over many years in clinical research development, including as Head of Product Development and Chief Scientific Officer at FOCUS Clinical Drug Development GmbH. Prior to working for FOCUS, he had various research and development roles at Roche and Boehringer Mannheim as well as in academic research in the fields of oncology and immunology.

MOLOGEN AG

With new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech company MOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

The cancer immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company's lead product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod (MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the immune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to various indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study) and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase I study in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy). Next to checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in a phase III pivotal clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and close to reaching the market.

MOLOGEN's pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a high medical need.

Memberships in associations:

Biotechnologieverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (bbb) e.V. BIO Deutschland e.V. DECHEMA Society for chemical technology and biotechnology e.V. | German industrial association of biotechnology (DIB) Association for the Promotion of Science and Humanities in Germany Association of German biotechnology companies (VBU) Association of researching manufacturers of pharmaceuticals e.V. (VFA) Association of the chemical industry e.V. (VCI)

