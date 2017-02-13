GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Greenhouse Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GRSU) ("GH Solutions"), a company focused on creating and offering nutritional products with hemp supplements, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the majority share of KOIOS, a leading maker of Nootropics. GH Solutions currently has a joint venture for the Raspberry Wonder with hemp drink which is one of the KOIOS's most popular products.

The LOI represents the parties' mutual intentions to complete the necessary due diligence to negotiate a definitive agreement which is anticipated to be completed and signed on or before May 11, 2017.

John Michak, COO of GH Solutions, stated, "I am very excited by this development. It will provide assets on the books for our company and our shareholders. We already have a successful relationship with KOIOS for the Raspberry Wonder drink and this new development will allow us to further our relationship as we continue to grow and develop new products that can be implemented into already existing distribution channels," he concluded.

The Company anticipates providing additional updates to shareholders over the coming weeks.

About GH Solutions (Greenhouse Solutions, Inc.)

GH Solutions is a science-based company focused on offering products to consumers within the burgeoning hemp health products industry. The Company has formulations that offer the benefits of botanicals like hemp seed oil in nutritional products for consumers, and has plans for future products incorporating a licensed probiotic application, when developed. The KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage is offered through a joint venture with KOIOS LLC, which combined KOIOS' formulas for nutritional products with hemp oil from GH Solutions. GH Solutions encourages all current and prospective shareholders to visit our website at: www.ghsolutionsinc.com;

or our Facebook page at: https://m.facebook.com/Greenhousesolutionsinc

About KOIOS

The KOIOS product creators began developing their own nootropic formulas to combat ADHD and to eliminate harmful stimulants from their lives. After several years of study, they formulated the initial KOIOS drink formulation. KOIOS encourages people to visit their website to learn more:

http://www.mentaltitan.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Greenhouse Solutions' ("the Company's") business plan. The distribution through Mr. Checkout should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

