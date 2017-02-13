sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Endo to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Endo International plc (NASDAQ / TSX: ENDP) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provide an update on its ongoing corporate strategic review on February 28, 2017. Members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast before the U.S. financial markets open at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 58581981. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from February 28, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. ET until 12:30 p.m. ET on March 14, 2017 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 58581981.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting www.endo.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available until 12:30 p.m. ET on March 14, 2017. The replay can be accessed by clicking the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Endo International plc
Endo International plc (NASDAQ / TSX: ENDP) is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives while creating shareholder value. Endo develops, manufactures, markets and distributes quality branded and generic pharmaceutical products as well as over-the-counter medications through its operating companies. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.


