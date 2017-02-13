Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Black Earth Farming Ltd. publicerade i dag klockan 13:19 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i depåbevisen i Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN-kod SE0001882291, orderboks-ID 66922) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande påbörjas klockan 13:50 och handeln återupptas klockan 14:00.



With reference to the press release published by Black Earth Farming Ltd. at 13:19 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the depository receipts of Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN code SE0001882291, order book ID 66922) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts 13:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 14:00 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, eller iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.