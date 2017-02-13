sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

387,19 Euro		+8,063
+2,13 %
WKN: 857899 ISIN: US0147521092 Ticker-Symbol: AXE 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALEXANDERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXANDERS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXANDERS INC
ALEXANDERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALEXANDERS INC387,19+2,13 %