IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Spectra by Comcast Spectacor today announced that Keith White has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer of the Ticketing & Fan Engagement division. In his new role, White will lead product management, product development, design, engineering and quality assurance for the Paciolan Platform. White brings more than 25 years of experience as a technologist with a product focus, including the last 11 years in leadership roles in the ticketing and fan experience industry. Specializing in developing industry leading technology, including native mobile experiences, and moving to cloud-based solutions, White will continue to lead technology transformations within the Paciolan Platform with highly scalable, and performant solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Keith White join our team as Chief Technology Officer, where he will have a pivotal leadership role in shaping the future direction of our platform," said Dave Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Keith has incredible experience in the industry and we are confident that he will lead our product team to continue to deliver exceptional business value to our clients and their fans."

In his previous role as senior vice president of Engineering at Ticketmaster, White built product teams and led more than 250 people across multiple offices in the United States and Canada. He was responsible for Core and Season Ticketing Engines, Commerce and Payment API platforms, Event Management, Venue B2B Tooling, POS systems, Fan Entry, Customer Support Systems, B2B Portals and the Resale Marketplace. He led engineering to deliver an integrated resale marketplace growing it into a successful aspect of the business.

Prior to joining Ticketmaster in 2011, he served as director of Engineering at Tickets.com. During his more than five years with the company, White grew the technology team four times over and improved software delivery and speed to market. He also built a majority of the ProVenue ticketing system from scratch. This technology powered the Winter Olympics and powers several Major League Baseball teams today.

"Coming on board as CTO of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is a perfect fit," said White. "I am excited for this opportunity to set the bar with our products, and bring a continued positive impact to our customers and their fans. We have a responsibility to push innovation -- for everyone's benefit -- and I am looking forward to engaging with the Spectra team and community to help continue to build upon a strong company with a rich history of innovation."

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 35 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, the expert in hosting and entertainment through its Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

