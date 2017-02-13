Live Nation Sees Monster Demand for Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour with Sold Out Shows and Newly Added Dates

All North American Concerts on sale today - SOLD OUT!

Gaga Gives Fans What They Want, Confirming Additional Shows in: Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia & Las Vegas

Following sell outs Friday in Barcelona, Paris, London, Birmingham, and Cologne with 2nd shows added in London and Paris, Even More European Dates sell out today including: Milan, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Sweden

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour - one of 2017's hottest tours - just got hotter as Live Nation announced instant sellouts at multiple venues and additional dates added in response to extremely high demand throughout North America and Europe. Tickets for the Joanne World Tour's North American leg went on sale today and all dates promptly sold out. Due to this overwhelming fan response, additional concerts have been confirmed in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Toronto as well as at New York's Citi Field and Boston's Fenway Park. Additional sold out shows confirmed in Vancouver, Edmonton, Tacoma, San Francisco, Sacramento, Omaha, St. Paul, Cleveland, Chicago and Montreal.

The epic demand for Gaga in North America mirrors the popularity of the Joanne World Tour across the pond in Europe where tickets went on sale Friday, February 10thin Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, London, Birmingham and Manchester. Immediate sell outs were reported in Barcelona, Paris, London and Birmingham and second shows were promptly added in both London and Paris. The second Paris show was also an immediate sellout. Today, with sale continuing in Milan, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Stockolm, Live Nation has also confirmed sold out dates in Manchester, Milan, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Stockholm. Fans should be aware there is limited ticket availability at the remaining European venues.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominatedLady Gagais a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album "Joanne" was recently releasedand debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Gaga will be traveling the globe with the "Joanne World Tourstarting on August 1stin Vancouver, BC and September 22ndin Barcelona. She will perform the concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

Tickets for the newly announced concerts as well as the November and December North American shows go on sale starting this Friday, February 17th (complete itinerary and on sale schedule follows). All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor with reserved seating in the stands. Performances at the North American stadium shows in San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and New York City will have reserved seating on both the floor and in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for the newly announced performances in Los Angeles and Philadelphia beginning Tuesday, February 14th at 9am through Thursday, February 16th at 5pm. For all U.S.concerts going on sale Monday, February 20thor in Boston on Tuesday, February 21st Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 at 9am through Sunday, February 19that 5pm (all times local). For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

For all Tour shows in the US, $1.00 from each ticket sold shall be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to supportthe wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals,Born This Way Foundation leverages rigorous academic research and authentic partnerships in order to provideyoung people with improved mental health resources, more positive climates, and kinder communities - onlineand offline. Working with more than 50 non-profit organizations, Born This Way Foundation has connected morethan 150,000 young people with services and programing in their communities. The Foundation is also working to improve understanding of the factors that affect youth wellness and empowerment, collecting data from morethan 15,000 young people as part of its Born Brave Experience Survey currently in its third phase.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY

Date: City: Venue: On sale: 1-Aug-17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD OUT 3-Aug-17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place SOLD OUT 5-Aug-17 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome SOLD OUT 8-Aug-17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum SOLD OUT 9-Aug 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri. Feb. 17 11-Aug-17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena SOLD OUT 13-Aug-17 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park (Stadium) SOLD OUT 15-Aug-17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center SOLD OUT 19-Aug-17 Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center SOLD OUT 21-Aug-17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center SOLD OUT 23-Aug-17 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena SOLD OUT 25-Aug-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field (Stadium) SOLD OUT 28-Aug-17 New York City, NY Citi Field (Stadium) SOLD OUT 29-Aug 17 New York City, NY Citi Field (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 20 1-Sep-17 Boston, MA Fenway Park (Stadium) SOLD OUT 2-Sep-17 Boston, MA Fenway Park (Stadium) Tue. Feb. 21 4-Sep-17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre SOLD OUT 6-Sep-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre SOLD OUT 7-Sep-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Tue. Feb. 21 10-Sep-17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center SOLD OUT 11-Sep17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Fri. Feb 17







15-Sep-17 Rio De Janeiro, BR Rock In Rio Festival Thu. Apr. 6







22-Sep-17 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi SOLD OUT 24-Sep-17 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion On sale now 26-Sep-17 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT 29-Sep-17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena On sale now 1-Oct-17 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis On sale now 3-Oct-17 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT 6-Oct-17 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena SOLD OUT 7-Oct-17 Paris, FR AccorHotelsArena SOLD OUT 9-Oct-17 London, UK O2 Arena SOLD OUT 11-Oct-17 London, UK O2 Arena SOLD OUT 15-Oct-17 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena SOLD OUT 17-Oct-17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena SOLD OUT 21-Oct-17 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena SOLD OUT 23-Oct-17 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe SOLD OUT 26-Oct-17 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena On sale now 28-Oct-17 Koln, DE Lanxess Arena SOLD OUT







5-Nov-17 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Mon. Feb. 20 7-Nov-17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Mon. Feb. 20 10-Nov-17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Mon. Feb. 20 13-Nov-17 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Mon. Feb. 20 15-Nov-17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Mon. Feb. 20 16-Nov-17 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Mon. Feb. 20 19-Nov-17 Washington, DC Verizon Center Mon. Feb. 20 20-Nov-17 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Mon. Feb. 20 28-Nov-17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Mon. Feb. 20 30-Nov-17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Mon. Feb. 20 1-Dec-17 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Mon. Feb. 20 3-Dec-17 Houston, TX Toyota Center Mon. Feb. 20 5-Dec-17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Mon. Feb. 20 8-Dec-17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Mon. Feb. 20 9-Dec-17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Mon. Feb. 20 12-Dec-17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mon. Feb. 20 14-Dec-17 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Mon. Feb. 20 16-Dec-17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Mon. Feb. 20









For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.ladygaga.com & www.livenation.com

