CSC (NYSE: CSC), a global leader in next-generation IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Leaders" quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for European Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems." The report reviewed 11 software vendor providers, assessing both their ability and success to execute and capitalize on their vision for these solutions.

"This is now the seventh consecutive year that CSC has been included in the 'Leaders' quadrant by Gartner. We believe this is confirmation of our investment in our next-generation software as we continue on the journey to provide 'as a service' capabilities that are ready and capable for the new digital age to European insurers," said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager, CSC's Global Insurance Industry.

"The life insurance market is in the early stages of a period of substantial transformation. In the report, Gartner states that 'insurance CIOs will need to tackle their legacy policy administration situation if they are going to embrace digitization.'"

With more than 100 installations in 30 countries worldwide, GraphTalk A.I.A is one of CSC's leading global insurance software solutions for multi-line, multilingual, multi-currency administration. It is an advanced, flexible, end-to-end solution for insurers, offering unmatched administration support for group and individual life and health, annuities, pensions and general insurance products. It is ideally suited for multinational insurance companies that need to rationalize their business across multiple lines and geographies, as well as insurers wanting to consolidate multiple legacy systems and provide integrated support for multiple lines of business and distribution channels.

GraphTalk A.I.A is cloud-ready and now available as multi-tenant as a service, suitable for insurers of all sizes and market segments looking for rapid deployment, elastic pricing and low total cost of ownership.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CSC (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys. The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale, technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves leading commercial and international public sector organizations throughout the world.

