The GSMA today announced the schedule and locations for the 2017 GSMA Mobile 360 Series, a regional thought leadership conference series for executives in the mobile industry, as well as key regulatory and government representatives. This year, the GSMA is again expanding the scope of the Mobile 360 Series of conferences, with eight events around the world. The GSMA also announced the first details of the Mobile 360 Privacy Security event, which will take place in The Hague in May.

"We're extremely pleased that due to the success of the Mobile 360 Series last year, we have expanded the events to include Mobile 360 West Africa and Mobile 360 North Asia. Additionally, Mobile 360 Series - India will now span two days, reflecting the central role of mobile in India's digital future," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "The Mobile 360 Series conferences provide a focused forum through which the industry can convene to not only explore the most pressing issues facing the mobile industry, but to engage in a substantive dialogue regarding the drivers, opportunities and challenges behind digital transformation."

In 2017, the GSMA will host the following Mobile 360 Series conferences:

Mobile 360 Series Conference Location Dates Mobile 360 West Africa Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire 27 April Mobile 360 Privacy Security The Hague, Netherlands 23-24 May Mobile 360 Africa Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 11-12 July Mobile 360 Middle East Dubai, United Arab Emirates 9-10 October Mobile 360 Europe Brussels, Belgium 19 October Mobile 360 Latin America Bogotá, Colombia 31 October-2 November Mobile 360 India New Delhi, India 14-15 November Mobile 360 North Asia Seoul, South Korea 28-29 November

Mobile 360 Series Privacy Security

Building on the success of 2016's launch event, this year's Mobile 360 Privacy Security will again take place at the Hilton The Hague, in cooperation with The Hague Security Delta and The Municipality of The Hague. The two-day event will offer insights into the critical challenges faced by the digital enterprise, featuring subject matter experts who will lead discussion and debate the growing importance of trust, privacy and security globally.

Speakers currently confirmed to present in the conference include:

Fiona Ghosh, Partner, Head of FinTech, Addleshaw Goddard

Jon Fisse, CEO and Founder, Atomite, Inc.

Tony Anscombe, Vice President, Compliance, Avast

Nick Rhodes, Lead Security Consultant, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Evelyn Tjon-En-Fa, Partner, Bird Bird

Martin Garner, Senior Vice President, CCS Insight

David Rogers, CEO, Copper Horse Solutions

Joshua Bower-Saul, CEO, Cybertonica

Harshul Joshi, Senior Vice President, Cyber Security Risk Services, DarkMatter

Julian Ranger, Chairman and Founder, digi.me

Mats Nilsson, Director, Group Function Strategy Technology, Ericsson

Dr. Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer, FICO

John Howie, Chief Privacy Officer, Huawei

Raj Samani, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, Intel Security

Katryna Dow, CEO and Founder, Meeco

Rimma Perelmuter, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum

Enrique Medina Malo, Chief Policy Officer, Telefónica Group

Mils Hills, Associate Professor in Risk, Resilience and Corporate Security, The University of Northampton

Richard Hayton, CTO, Trustonics

Harm Jan Arendshorst, Global Lead, IoT Security and International Strategy, Verizon

Conference sessions will explore topics including privacy, security, trust and the data economy; developments in Internet of Things (IoT) security; securing big data in the enterprise; and privacy and security for resilient infrastructure. The conference programme will also feature interactive, industry-focused workshops on telecoms, insurance and banking. Experts will lead discussions on the challenges facing these sectors and best practices in managing operational and reputational risk.

For additional information on Mobile 360 Privacy and Security, including speaking and sponsorship opportunities, as well as how to attend, visit www.mobile360series.com/privacy-security/.

Introducing New Events in West Africa and North Asia

New for 2017, Mobile 360 West Africa is an invite-only leadership forum, bringing together senior policymakers and executive-level industry representatives from across West Africa. At the event, attendees will discuss what is needed to enhance digital transformation in the region in a way that is sustainable for business, government and society.

Also launched this year is Mobile 360 North Asia, a two-day conference that will focus on the next generation of IoT technologies and all aspects of a 5G-enabled future. The event will bring together global leaders to discuss how to deliver scalability, security, flexibility and interoperability for 5G services but will also examine international regulatory alignment, business models for interconnection and roaming, and issues around digital privacy and data ownership globally.

Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is available at www.mobile360series.com/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 (mobile360) on Twitter @GSMA and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series.

