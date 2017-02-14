UiPath Selected as RPA Industry Leader by Forrester

LONDON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UiPath, known for unrivaled Citrix automation performance via computer vision technology, has been selected as an industry leader in "The Forrester Wave[TM]: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017." Forrester's evaluation compared 12 vendors against criteria in the areas of current offering, strategy and market presence.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161118/441073LOGO )



UiPath received top score for Architecture and tied for top score in four other categories: Control Room, System Management, Reporting and Resilience and RPA Analytics.

Forrester's review noted that UiPath's "solution has a strong architecture" and "provides an open platform well suited for complex automation"; concluding, "Overall, UiPath is one of the stronger RPA platforms."

Daniel Dines, UiPath CEO said, "We are honored to be recognized as a leader by Forrester, particularly for the value placed on our open, innovative technology, which we firmly believe is the best foundation for automation excellence."

Forrester on RPA :

"Robots can replicate human tasks without affecting underlying systems. As a result, the process in place is unchanged, eliminating data integration and analysis efforts. RPA is gaining the interest of enterprises. Forrester has taken 100 inquiries on RPA in just the past six months. It's easy to see why. Enterprises are under immense pressure to digitize operations and they see a future where routine operations are fully automated."

More information about the report: here

About UiPath :

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations like yours to efficiently automate business processes. UiPath's solutions allow to automate any repetitive, rules-based activity within a company, resulting in lower costs, higher efficiency and better service for the end user.

We have offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore and Japan. We count over 200 global customers (75% of which register annual revenues exceeding $2 billion US ) and 150 partners across the globe.

http://www.uipath.com - Twitter - LinkedIn

Contact: Nicolas Baghdadi / UiPath / Tel: +40-720-244-068 / nicolas.baghdadi@uipath.com