On-Street Parking Picked as Winner in Services Category

TomTom's (TOM2) On-Street Parking service was last night announced as the winner of an Automotive Innovation Award at the AIA awards ceremony in The Hague. TomTom On-Street Parking, which is designed for drivers on the hunt for that hard-to-find parking spot, is available as a service to TomTom's automotive and licensing customers, and complements the company's existing Off-Street Parking service.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "It's fantastic that our On-Street Parking service has been recognised with an Automotive Innovation Award. We created the service to offer drivers peace of mind and a hassle-free parking experience, in addition to helping them to save time and money. On-Street Parking also represents another step towards the future of driving, where the service could be used by autonomous vehicles to seamlessly find a parking spot."

Every two years, the AIA Foundation judges companies involved in the automotive sector, and looks at their most innovative technology, services and concepts, selecting just nine finalists based on innovative value, impact on mobility, economic efficiency and applicability.

TomTom uses its vast supply of GPS data to determine where drivers are looking for parking places and at what times of the day. With this information, the TomTom On-Street Parking service provides drivers with the probability of finding a parking spot on a street level, as well as the average search-time for a spot. To further enhance the parking experience, TomTom also publishes pricing and restriction information where available.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components to create competitive infotainment systems, as well as the technology to enable the future self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

About AIA

Innovation is essential to the development of the automotive industry, especially considering the great social challenges, including environmental pollution, congestion and the finiteness of fossil fuels. The Automotive Innovation Award (AIA) aims to strengthen Dutch innovation in the automotive sector, and bring a greater focus to it among the general public and government.

The AIA is an initiative of the RAI Association, BOVAG, LeasePlan Netherlands, AutomotiveNL and Roland Berger. An independent foundation, Stichting Automotive Innovation Award, is responsible for all operational activities surrounding the award presentation.

