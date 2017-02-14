Prosafe SE: Repsol Sinopec extends Safe Boreas charter for a further month

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised a further month of options.
The firm operational period of the Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now through 27 March 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions. Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the Safe Boreas further through weekly options.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
