sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,142 Euro		+0,002
+0,02 %
WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,144
9,145
13:42
9,144
9,145
13:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR2,204-3,21 %
TELEFONICA SA9,142+0,02 %