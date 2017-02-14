LTE for IoT chip leaderSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and multinational telecommunications provider and industry recognized IoT leader Telefónica have completed the first live LTE Cat M1 data call in Europe. The call was conducted at Telefónica's Innovation Lab in Madrid, Spain, and showed an IoT device, powered by Sequans' Monarch LTE-M NB-IoT chip, communicating with an LTE base station over-the-air.

This is a major milestone for Telefonica on the way to a commercial LTE-M network launch, which will support cost-effective, widespread deployment of IoT.

"This first live LTE-M data call confirms that LTE for IoT in Europe will soon be a reality," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Telefonica is taking an early lead among operators in Europe and we are pleased to work with them in reaching this important milestone."

Sequans' Monarch LTE platform is the world's first and most highly optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) chip. Monarch is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including metering, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years.

See Sequans at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, February 27-March 2, hall 7, stand 7I81.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M and IoT devices. Sequans is based in Paris, France, with an additional office in Sophia Antipolis, France; and in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005069/en/

Contacts:

Sequans Communications S.A.

Media Relations:

Kimberly Tassin, +1-425-736-0569

kimberly@sequans.com

or

Investor Relations:

Claudia Gatlin, +1-212-830-9080

claudia@sequans.com