Research and Markets - Global Ethylene Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025: Market is Controlled by SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company and Exxon Mobil Corporation

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ethylene Market By End Use (Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

The global ethylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.26% during 2016-2025, on the back of growing demands for flexible packaging materials, disposable items and expanding real estate & construction sector, globally.

Ethylene is used for formulation of various derivatives such as Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride(EDC) and others (Including ethyl benzene and styrene). Ethylene and its derivatives are used in the production of various chemical products such as High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), that are widely used in plastics and packaging industries. Moreover, on account of industrialization and booming automotive and packaging sector, increase in demand for ethylene is anticipated across the globe during 2016-2025.

Increasing awareness among people about package labelling and its advantages, along with production of light weight automobiles and expanding infrastructure sector in developing countries is expected to result in augmented demand for ethylene and its derivatives. Additionally, lifting of sanctions on Iran and its entry to the global market with abundant crude oil reserves and low cost feedstock availability in conjugation with discovery of shale gas reserves in North America, is expected to lead to higher production capacity of ethylene, globally.

Global ethylene market is controlled by three major players, namely - SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Few other players operating in the global ethylene market are Sinopec Corporation, LyondellBasell and Total S.A, France.

Global Ethylene Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By End Use (Polyethylene(PE), Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride(EDC) & Others), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Middle East & Africa , Europe and South America )

, , & , and ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Shale Gas Development

Increasing Investments in United States

Sanctions in Iran

Shift in Automotive Production Base

Developments in Packaging Industry

Ethylene Production from Coal in China

Rising Production of Light Motor Vehicles

Ethylene form Non-Cracking Methods

BASF SE

Cheveron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ineos Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Total S.A

