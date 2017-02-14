Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSXV: PST) (FSE: OQS2) ("Pistol Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., Sp.C., P.Geol., has joined the Advisory Board of Pistol Bay.

Mr. Dahrouge is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in Canada and internationally, and has a successful background in base metals, industrial minerals, rare metals and uranium exploration.

Since 1998, Mr. Dahrouge has been the president of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a geological services company that provides consulting services to a broad range of public and private exploration and mining companies. He is a professional geologist (Alberta) and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in geology and computing science, both from the University of Alberta. Mr. Dahrouge has been involved in all aspects of mineral exploration and development for a wide variety of commodities worldwide.

Until September 2007, Mr. Dahrouge was President and COO of Fission Energy Corp. ("Fission"), and played a key role in the acquisition of several of Fission's key exploration properties, including Waterbury Lake, Patterson Lake and Patterson Lake South ("PLS"). Two very significant uranium occurrences were eventually discovered at those projects, including the J-Zone at Waterbury Lake, and the Triple R uranium deposit at PLS. Mr. Dahrouge has been a director and VP Exploration of Commerce Resources Corp. since 2000.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pistol Bay, stated: "We are excited to be able to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of Mr. Dahrouge and look forward to working with him."

