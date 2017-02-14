NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Gallagher added Latin America to her existing mandate as Head of Securities Services North America, effective January 2017. In this expanded role, Gallagher assumes responsibility for driving growth across the entire Americas region, including the execution of global segment and product strategies.

"Throughout the past five years, Claudine has been instrumental in building our U.S. capabilities. With her leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence across the Americas," said José Placido, Global Head of Client Development at BNP Paribas Securities Services. "This is our latest step to support clients' ambitions in this high-potential region and make the most of our collective strengths."

Since 2010, BNP Paribas Securities Services has rapidly expanded in the Americas, launching local custody and clearing in the United States, Brazil, Colombia and, most recently, Peru.

Alvaro Camuñas, who previously led BNP Paribas Securities Services' development in Latin America, was appointed Global Head of Sales and Global Relationship Management last year.

Andrea Cattáneo and Claudia Calderón -- the country heads of Brazil and Colombia, respectively -- will join the regional Executive Board, reporting directly to Gallagher.

Figures as at 31 December 2016.

