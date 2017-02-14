Tier-1 solar Chinese solar company Trina Solar has offloaded some 30 MW of PV capacity in the U.K. to Pensions Infrastructure Platform (PiP) - a fund for British pension investments - for an undisclosed sum.

According to a PiP press statement, the purchase of the solar assets, which comprise six 5 MW PV plants, is part of its £600 million ($750 million) Multi-Strategy Infrastructure Fund, and marks the PiP's first foray into ground mounted solar asset ownership.

