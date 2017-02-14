Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Jim George as Global Head Claims

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Jim George to the role of Global Head Claims. Mr. George will lead the global claims organization and serve as a member of Corporate Solutions' Management and Business Management Committees. He succeeds Nicola Parton, who is now Head Primary Lead Strategy & Client Engagement.

Since 1995, Mr. George has held a variety of claims management and leadership positions with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and formerly GE Insurance Solutions. Most recently, he served as Head North America Claims. Mr. George was instrumental in creating the Corporate Solutions Claims Commitment, which is now an integral part of the company's value proposition.

"Outstanding service is a fundamental part of our offering," states Agostino Galvagni, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "As we continue to build a world-class claims organization, Jim's client-centric mindset, alongside his background and experience, makes him the ideal person to lead this team."

Mr. George is a licensed attorney who previously practiced law in Kansas City, Missouri. He received his JD from Indiana University, School of Law.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions offers innovative, high-quality insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. Our offerings range from standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programmes, to highly customised solutions tailored to the needs of our clients. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves customers from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. For more information about Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, please visit www.swissre.com/corporatesolutions or follow us on Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467661/James_George.jpg