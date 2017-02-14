Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank / Director/PDMR Shareholding* Sberbank:Discharging Manager Responsibilities (PDMR) Notification 14-Feb-2017 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Supervisory Board terminated the authority of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Vadim Kulik and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Svetlana Sagaydak and excluded them from the Executive Board as a result of their resignation on February 15, 2017 and on March 1, 2017, respectively. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sberbank 19 Vavilova St. 117997 Moscow Russia Phone: +7-495-957-57-21 E-mail: media@sberbank.ru Internet: www.sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Listed: Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt; London, Moscow Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER Sequence No.: 3853 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 544373 14-Feb-2017

February 14, 2017 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT)