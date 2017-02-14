Research and Markets - Reverse Costing Analysis of 6-Axis OIS IMU: Two Players Share the Market - InvenSense and STMicroelectronics

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "6-Axis OIS IMU: Reverse Costing Analysis" report to their offering.

The 6-axis IMU are located on the motherboard of high-end smartphones (and other consumer product) and the main constraint consists on providing a small footprint and more importantly a very low power consumption.

IMU for OIS is a new trend taken by the main suppliers in high-end smartphones. Two players share the pie: InvenSense and STMicroelectronics who have developed a new generation of IMU dedicated for OIS on smartphone mainboard. For InvenSense as usual, the latest customized version can be found in the iPhone 7 Plus and for STMicroelectronics it is the LSM6DSM.

The thickness was the same than standard LGA or QFN packages some years ago, close to 1mm. Now the standard is 0.75mm, and both InvenSense and STMicroelectronics released a device with this thickness.

InvenSense has been the first to integrate in an actual device, with a custom version for Apple, a 3.0x3.0x0.75mm IMU. This version uses the same Nasiri platform as other InvenSense IMU devices, making the wafer-level integration of the MEMS sensor on top of the ASIC, thus providing only one die in the final LGA package. InvenSense new 6-Axis IMU presented new design which are specific to this Apple's Version.

STMicroelectronics on its side released the LSM6DSM and provides a smaller device. The device is manufactured using the same THELMA process than all STMicroelectronics IMU devices. This THELMA platform requires a two dies approach which becomes challenging for very thin package integration. At the end both players have been able to propose very low cost OIS IMU due to die size reduction and process optimization.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview/Introduction



Company Profile & Supply Chain



Physical Analysis



- Package

- Package views and dimensions



- Package opening



- Package cross-section

- ASIC Die

- View, dimensions, and marking



- Delayering and process



- Cross-section

- MEMS Die

- View, dimensions, and marking



- Cap Removed



- Sensing Area



- Cross-sections (Sensor, Cap, Sealing)

Manufacturing Process Flow

- ASIC front-end process



- ASIC wafer fabrication unit



- MEMS process flow



- MEMS wafer fabrication unit



- Packaging process flow



- Package assembly unit

Cost Analysis

- Yields hypotheses



- ASIC front-end cost



- ASIC back-end 0: probe test and dicing



- ASIC wafer and die cost



- MEMS front-end cost



- MEMS back-end 0: probe test and dicing



- MEMS front-end cost per process steps



- MEMS wafer and die cost



- Back-end: packaging cost



- Back-end: packaging cost per process steps



- Back-end: final test cost



- IMU component cost

Estimated Price Analysis

Comparison with InvenSense IMU MP-67B and Sensor Hub ICM30360

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3kz4q/6axis_ois_imu

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716