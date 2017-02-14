Hotspot reports ADNV of $29.6 billion in January, Best in 11 Months
Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS) today reported January volume and highlights, which included average daily notional value of $29.6 billion traded on Hotspot, its global spot FX trading platform, the highest ADNV in 11 months.
Additionally, average daily notional value traded on Hotspot's London matching engine was $2.5 billion in January, equating to 8.5% of overall value traded on the platform, a new record.
Additional January 2017 Highlights:
- The acquisition of Bats by CBOE Holdings, Inc. continued to move toward closing with Bats stockholders voting to adopt the merger agreement. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, remains subject to other customary closing conditions.
- Bats welcomed 13 new ETF listings to the Bats ETF Marketplace in January including eight transfers from Deutsche Bank and five new listings from new issuer QuantX. There are now 149 ETFs listed on Bats' U.S. market from 25 issuers.
- Bats maintained its position as the second-largest U.S. equities market operator with 19.3% market share, and maintained a strong position in U.S. ETF trading with 21.6% market share
- Bats retained its position as the largest European stock exchange with 21.4% market share and the largest trade reporting facility with €357.7 billion reported to the BXTR European trade reporting facility for the month.
- Bats reported 11.5% U.S. options market share, up from 10.1% a year prior, with strong single-leg equity options market share of 17.9%.
- Recorded more than $105.9 billion of notional value per day touched by the Bats markets in January, including trades reported to the BXTR.
|
January 2017 Volume and Market Share Overview
|U.S. Equities (Bats Exchanges BZX, BYX, EDGA, EDGX)
|January 2017
|Bats Exchanges Overall market share
|19.3%
|Bats Exchanges Average daily matched volume (shares)
|1.30 billion
|Overall Industry Average daily consolidated volume (shares)
|6.75 billion
|U.S. Equity Options (Bats Options BZX Options EDGX Options)
|Bats Options Overall market share
|11.5%
|Bats Options Average daily matched volume (contracts)
|1,842,360
|Overall Industry Average daily consolidated volume (contracts)
|16,093,545
|Global FX (Bats Hotspot)
|Total notional value traded
|$650.1 billion
|Average daily notional value (ADNV)
|$29.6 billion
|European Equities (Bats Europe Equities )
|Bats Europe Overall European market share
|21.4%
|Bats Europe Average daily notional value
|€9.1 billion
|
Pan-European Consolidated Volume1 Average daily notional value
|€42.7 billion
|European Trade Reporting (BXTR)
|BXTR Total notional value reported
|€357.7 billion
|BXTR Average daily notional value reported
|€16.3 billion
|
U.S. EQUITIES: Bats Exchanges (BYX, BZX, EDGA, EDGX) Volume Market Share
|January 2017
|January 2016
|Bats Exchanges Overall market share
|19.3%
|21.4%
|Bats Exchanges Average daily volume matched (shares)
|1.30 billion
|1.99 billion
|Bats Exchanges Average daily notional value matched
|$49.1 billion
|$73.4 billion
|Bats Exchanges Total notional value traded for month
|$981.5 billion
|$1.40 trillion
|Bats Exchanges market share Tape A securities
|17.8%
|18.5%
|Bats Exchanges market share Tape B securities
|21.4%
|26.4%
|Bats Exchanges market share Tape C securities
|20.5%
|23.0%
|Bats Exchanges market share in ETF trading
|21.6%
|26.9%
For additional U.S. equities market volume information: Bats U.S. Equities Market Volume Summary
|
U.S. OPTIONS: Bats Options (BZX Options EDGX Options) Volume & Market Share
|January 2017
|January 2016
|Bats Options Overall market share
|11.5%
|10.1%
|BZX Options Market share
|10.4%
|9.8%
|EDGX Options Market share
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Bats Options Overall average daily volume (contracts)
|1,842,360
|1,904,383
|BZX Options Average daily volume
|1,668,375
|1,843,283
|EDGX Options Average daily volume
|173,985
|61,100
For additional U.S. Options market volume information: Bats U.S. Options Market Volume Summary
|
GLOBAL FX: Hotspot Highlights, Notional Value Market Share Statistics2
|Hotspot Market Statistics
|January 2017
|January 2016
|Total notional value traded
|$650.1 billion
|$613.7 billion
|Average daily notional value (ADNV)
|$29.6 billion
|$30.7 billion
|Number of trading days
|22
|20
|Hotspot Notional Value Breakdown (Timezone)
|Europe
|39.3%
|38.9%
|Americas
|46.2%
|42.0%
|Asia
|16.6%
|19.1%
|Top Five Currency Pairs by Volume Percentage
|EUR/USD
|25.0%
|24.2%
|USD/JPY
|18.7%
|17.6%
|GBP/USD
|9.3%
|10.5%
|USD/CAD
|6.6%
|8.7%
|AUD/USD
|6.4%
|9.1%
Hotspot daily, monthly, and quarterly volumes are posted on the Hotspot website
EUROPEAN EQUITIES: Bats Europe BXTR Volume Market Share3
- According to Bats statistics on market size, 37.5% of all equity transactions in Europe (either traded on exchange or OTC) touched Bats' systems in January.
|January 2017
|January 2016
|Bats Europe Overall market share
|21.4%
|24.9%
|Bats Europe Average daily notional value traded
|€9.1 billion
|€14.0 billion
|Displayed average daily notional value
|€7.9 billion
|€26.6 billion
|
Non-displayed4 average daily notional value
|€1.2 billion
|€1.5 billion
|Bats Europe Total notional value traded
|€200.9 billion
|€280.6 billion
|BXTR Total notional value reported
|€357.7 billion
|€381.6 billion
|BXTR Average daily notional value reported
|€16.3 billion
|€19.1 billion
BATS INDICES: January Monthly Performance for Key Bats Indices
Additional information is available on the Bats Indices website
|Bats UK 100
|Unchanged
|Bats UK 250
|+0.5%
|Bats UK All Companies
|+0.1%
EUROPE: Bats Europe Equities Market Share
For additional European Equities market volume information: Bats Europe Market Volume Summary
|January 2017
|January 2016
|London market overall
|24.2%
|28.0%
|FTSE 100 securities
|26.1%
|29.7%
|FTSE 250 securities
|24.5%
|26.5%
|Paris market overall
|21.2%
|23.7%
|CAC 40 securities
|21.3%
|23.8%
|CAC Next20 securities
|26.1%
|27.3%
|Frankfurt market overall
|21.1%
|26.1%
|DAX 30 securities
|21.2%
|27.6%
|MDAX securities
|26.9%
|29.7%
|TecDAX securities
|19.8%
|23.4%
|Amsterdam market overall
|22.1%
|24.7%
|AEX securities
|22.8%
|25.3%
|AMX securities
|18.7%
|22.3%
|Brussels market overall
|20.6%
|25.2%
|BEL 20 securities
|20.7%
|24.2%
|Milan market overall
|13.3%
|17.5%
|FTSE MIB securities
|14.8%
|18.3%
|Zurich market overall
|20.5%
|25.8%
|SMI securities
|22.4%
|28.1%
|SMIM securities
|17.7%
|22.5%
|Nordic market overall
|23.2%
|25.2%
|Helsinki OMXH25 securities
|26.1%
|31.1%
|Stockholm OMXS30 securities
|24.5%
|26.7%
|Copenhagen OMXC20 securities
|22.6%
|23.4%
|Oslo OBX securities
|22.6%
|22.9%
|Vienna market overall
|17.2%
|14.5%
|ATX securities
|17.7%
|14.9%
|Lisbon market overall
|22.1%
|19.4%
|PSI-20 securities
|22.6%
|19.5%
|Dublin market overall
|19.8%
|16.0 %
|ISEQ 20 securities
|19.8%
|16.3%
|Madrid market overall
|23.2%
|22.7%
|IBEX 35 securities
|24.4%
|23.6%
|Key Indices
|EUROSTOXX 50 securities
|20.9%
|23.6%
|FTSE RIOB
|8.3%
|8.8%
