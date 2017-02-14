The Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB), which represents and promotes nearly 6,600 wine growers and 300 wine merchants in France's respected Bordeaux wine region, has selected PadillaCRT as its public relations agency of record for the United States. The work will be based primarily out of the agency's New York office.

"We're excited to partner with PadillaCRT on our consumer, trade and influencer public relations activities in the U.S.," said François Jumeau, CIVB marketing manager. "PadillaCRT's creativity, dynamism and professionalism, as well as its extensive experience working with other wine regions, make the agency an ideal fit for promoting Bordeaux wines."

"Bordeaux is considered one of the world's seminal wine regions," said Lynn Casey, PadillaCRT CEO. "What makes Bordeaux so exciting is that its wines come in a variety of styles, colors and price points, so there is a great opportunity to tell the full story of Bordeaux wines and showcase their versatility and food-friendliness. The unparalleled history of the region is coupled with a new generation of growers and winemakers who honor both innovation and deep-rooted tradition. They are expanding the definition of Bordeaux, while remaining anchored in the spirit of the region's people and wine. PadillaCRT is thrilled with the opportunity to work with the region at such a dynamic time."

About the Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB)

The CIVB represents nearly 6,600 Bordeaux producers and 300 négociants (wine merchants). It has four missions:

Marketing: through various communication campaigns, the CIVB promotes the interests of its members on a national and international scale.

Through its Economic Research Service, the CIVB aims to improve the knowledge of its members, about market trends, from production to distribution.

A technical mission is addressing all quality-related issues, anticipating new environmental and food safety stipulations and conserving and protecting viticultural heritage assets.

Finally, the general interest of the industry: protecting terroirs, fighting against counterfeiting and developing wine tourism.

About PadillaCRT

PadillaCRT is a top 10 independent public relations and communications company. Its 240 employee owners use insightful strategies to help clients develop purposeful connections with the people who are important to their success. The company's 360-degree approach leverages research, brand strategy, advertising, design, digital, social, mobile, media relations, events and crisis management expertise to build corporate and product brands with customers, investors, employees and communities. Brand consultancy Joe Smith and market research firm SMS Research Advisors are integral parts of PadillaCRT. FoodMinds, an award-winning food and nutrition communications and consulting company, is a wholly owned division of PadillaCRT. Clients include 3M, Barnes Noble Education, BASF, Bayer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, GE, Hass Avocado Board, Land O'Lakes, Mayo Clinic, Prosciutto di Parma, Rockwell Automation, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the Virginia Lottery, Welch's and Xcel Energy. PadillaCRT is a founding member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a partnership of 143 independently owned partner offices in 115 cities on six continents. Make a connection at padillacrt.com.

