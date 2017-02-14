OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will speak at the celebrations for National Flag of Canada Day on Wednesday.

Minister Joly will be joined by the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions; Joan O'Malley, who sewed the first National flag in 1965; and Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

During the ceremony, the Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a coin commemorating Canada 150.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 TIME: 1:00 p.m. PLACE: Parliament Hill Ottawa, Ontario

