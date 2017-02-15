TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) has ceased to be an insider of Trigon Metals Inc. ("Trigon") (TSX VENTURE: TM) due to the expiry of Trigon warrants it held.

On February 13, 2017, the Company allowed 1,000,000 Trigon warrants with an exercise price of $1.00 to expire unexercised. As at February 13, 2017, Aberdeen holds an aggregate of 1,817,169 common shares of Trigon, which represents a 9.98% interest in Trigon on a partially diluted basis.

The Trigon warrants were "out-of-the-money" at the time of expiry. Aberdeen may purchase or sell additional Trigon securities in the future.

Please contact Ryan Ptolemy, Aberdeen's CFO at (416) 861-2267 for a copy of the related Early Warning Report that Aberdeen has filed in respect of the expiry of the Trigon warrants.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

Cautionary Notes - Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, valuations of investments, proposed transactions and investments, investment philosophy and liabilities and commitments. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: financing not being available at desired prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general other risks of the mining industry and investment industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

