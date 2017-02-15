NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Leading the way is the innovative Canon EOS M6, a more ergonomic take on the M5 that forgoes that built-in EVF for a smaller, more compact design. The camera uses a 24.2 MP APS-C CMOS sensor to take both high-resolution stills and Full HD 1080p/60 video, while the DIGIC 7 image processor allows a sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600, along with quick continuous shooting up to 9 fps. The sensor also uses Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which features phase-detection autofocus to achieve fast, accurate, and smooth performance for stills and video. Additionally, camera shake is reduced with Combination IS 5-axis image stabilization.

Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Black: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1318278-REG/canon_eos_m6_mirrorless_digital.html

Silver: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1318780-REG/canon_1725c001_eos_m6_mirrorless_camera.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3.0" Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Up to 9 fps Shooting and ISO 25600

Combination 5 Axis Image Stabilization

In addition to being lighter and more compact than its predecessor, the M6 also boasts an intuitive 3.0" touchscreen LCD which allows for easy controlling of focus points, navigating menus, and reviewing images. It also features a tilting design to help work from high and low angles. Finally, the M6 includes built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, allowing for seamless sharing of photos and movies. The M6 is available in black and silver.

EOS Rebel T7i DSLR

The major unveil also included another addition to Canon's popular Rebel series. The Rebel T7i utilizes a 24.2 MP APS-C CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 7 processor, and a sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600 that combine to capture high-resolution stills and video in almost all lighting conditions. The sensor and processor combine for 6 fps continuous shooting when working with moving subjects. The sensor also uses Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which utilizes phase-detection autofocus for high-performance focusing when shooting movies or stills in live view. The optical viewfinder uses a 45-point all cross-type phase-detection system that enables fast and accurate focusing in a wide variety of shooting scenarios.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera Features

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1318277-REG/canon_eos_rebel_t7i_dslr.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

45-Point All Cross-Type Phase-Detect AF

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Up to 6 fps Shooting and ISO 25600

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

The EOS Rebel T7i also incorporates an optical pentamirror viewfinder for clear, eye-level shooting as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.0" touchscreen LCD.

Canon EOS 77D DSLR

Rounding out the camera release is the Canon EOS 77D -- a compact, lightweight DSLR with some high-performance features. In addition to using the latest 24.2 MP APS-C CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF and the DIGIC 7 processor, the 77D boasts a 45-point all cross-type AF system that gives users supreme accuracy and speed when shooting various subjects in a wide variety of conditions. Additionally, it has a top shooting speed of 6 fps, and an easily-accessible top LCD screen which eliminates the need to look at the screen or through the viewfinder.

Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera Highlights

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1318281-REG/canon_eos_77d_dslr_camera.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

45-Point All Cross-Type Phase-Detect AF

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Up to 6 fps Shooting and ISO 25600

RGB+IR 7560-Pixel Metering Sensor

Anti-Flicker Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

The 77D's ergonomic design features many advanced controls, like the rear-control dial which can be locked to avoid accidental changes. It also has a vari-angle 3.0" LCD touchscreen which provides direct control over AF and image review. Full HD video also enjoys some advanced features, including Movie Electronic IS, HDR Movie, and Time-Lapse Movie modes, along with a 3.5mm mic jack. Finally, the 77D has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. Photographers can purchase the camera either as a body-only, or as a kit with either an 18-55mm lens or an 18-135mm lens.

The fourth and final product in Canon's release is the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens, a compact, stylish, and affordable lens with a versatile zoom. Spanning a 28.8-88mm equivalent focal length range, this lens covers wide-angle to portrait-length perspectives, and features an Optical Image Stabilizer to minimize the appearance of camera shake by up to four stops for sharper handheld shooting. Additionally, a lead screw-type stepping motor (STM) is used for notably smooth, quiet, and precise autofocus performance.

