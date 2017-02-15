TomTom (TOM2) today announces the launch of a new traffic cooperation tool to exchange traffic data with cities, road authorities and other mobility stakeholders. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the Road Event Reporter tool will allow selected customers and partners to share traffic data such as accidents, roadworks or road hazards with millions of connected road users. The information is shared in real time, directly onto in-car navigation systems, GPS navigation devices or mobile applications.

"Accurate and fresh traffic data helps drivers and fleet managers route around problematic areas. This saves time, fuel and reduces emissions", says Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom. "This data can also be used to monitor and analyse traffic and network performance", he adds. "By sharing their traffic incident data with us, road authorities, transportation companies and other mobility players using Road Event Reporter can directly influence the traffic, reducing overall congestion."

The Road Event Reporter closes the loop between road authorities and road users by streamlining traffic information. It is one step further in TomTom's mission to fight traffic congestion and improve mobility across the world. With the recent launch of the TomTom City portal, TomTom has embarked on a journey towards closer cooperation with cities, road authorities and other road stakeholders to help transform mobility.

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

