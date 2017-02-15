Ericsson: World's first 5G federated network slicing grants global reach

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and SK Telecom successfully demonstrate optimized end-user experiences with 5G roaming

Federated network slicing for 5G roaming extends customers' desired functionalities and service parameters into visited networks

Best of both networks for global customers when abroad

Deutsche Telekom (DT), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and SK Telecom have jointly built and demonstrated the world's first intercontinental 5G trial network. DT and SK Telecom network slices are now available in the other operator's footprint - and Germany and Korea are connected. A proof-of-concept has been implemented and successfully evaluated, featuring the creation and roaming extension of network slices optimized for Augmented Reality (AR) and maintenance services.

The successful demonstration was hosted at DT's corporate R&D center in Bonn, Germany and SK Telecom's 5G Testbed at Yeoungjong-do (BMW driving center), South Korea. It follows the joint announcement at MWC Shanghai 2016 by DT, Ericsson and SK Telecom of their global partnership to develop the groundbreaking 5G technology for such a network.

"Our customers are demanding global connectivity with a unified service experience," says Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO Deutsche Telekom. "Network slicing is envisaged as a key enabler to support multiple services in the 5G era. Today's breakthrough shows we can extend that concept to ensure optimized service experiences with global reach for our customers."

Ulf Ewaldsson, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Ericsson, says: "5G is the network for all industries. Network slices in the context of 5G will be like "virtual networks on-demand". With this world's first intercontinental 5G trial network, we truly demonstrate the provisioning of network slices to global customers when abroad."

"5G is not just a faster network. 5G will provide extreme user experience anywhere and anytime, even when the user roams across different operators globally," says Alex Jinsung Choi, CTO SK Telecom. "Federated network slicing will enable seamless platform sharing among operators at a global scale for continuous and guaranteed user experience."

In 5G, network slicing will allow the operator to configure an end-to-end network that provides the desired overall functionality and service parameters. Federated network slicing for 5G roaming extends this concept to a visited network. This technology will make it possible for an operator to provide a network service globally, making sure that the customer does not need individual agreements with different operators for a global service experience.

New cooperation models

A pre-requisite for federated network slicing for 5G is an enhanced cooperation model where operators open up their network to host partner services. The home and visited operators must have agreements in place that enable the recreation of a given network slice in the visited network.

These agreements should cover aspects such as: network slice availability at the access layer (cellular, fixed), availability in the core network and the connection to customer application servers. The hosting of edge cloud resources by the visited network enables the execution of special business functions that demand high throughput and low latency, close to the customer in the visited network.

The proof-of-concept on February 14 used federated network slicing functionality to run components of the 5G core of the home network in the visited network. The demo featured an industrial maintenance use case involving a repair worker communicating via AR with support colleagues in a visited network. The scenario used local breakout and edge cloud to enable the best service experience in terms of latency and throughput for the AR repairman.

MWC 2017

Join Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 during MWC to experience our 5G hub. Do not miss the 5G-enabled robotics, the AR enriched slot car track or the robot telepresence application on Federated network slicing. From extreme mobile broadband to guaranteed low latency - we make the 5G differentiators visible.

Join Ericsson in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and visit our joint demonstration with Deutsche Telecom and SK Telecom on Federated Network slicing. Engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

At SK Telecom in Hall 3 during MWC 2017, visitors can witness how federated network slices can be created, managed, and terminated in the form of NS-as-a-Service (Network Slice as a Service). The created slices then can be used in various applications, including V2X and connected cars.

About SK Telecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. As of December 2016, the company holds around 50 percent of the market, with 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.1 million LTE subscribers. It has reached KRW 17.092 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.sktelecom.com/en (http://www.sktelecom.com/en) or contact skt_press@sk.com (mailto:skt_press@sk.com).

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who have provided customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).





