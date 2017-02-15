Tobii AB Year-End Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii AB today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016. Tobii exceeded SEK 1 billion in annual sales and strengthened its cash position for increased investments in VR and smartphones.

Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"2016 was another exciting and eventful year for Tobii. Tobii Tech passed key milestones in computer gaming, which also contributed to a significant rise in sales for the business unit for the fourth quarter. Together with Huawei, we also took our first step into the smartphone market. The rights issue that we recently carried out provides us with the muscle to further increase the pace of investment and address more areas simultaneously within Tobii Tech. We also continued to invest in market and product development in Tobii Dynavox and Tobii Pro to further grow and increase profitability over the long-term. Adjusted for currency effects and one-off effects, the Group's net sales increased by 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and for the full year we exceeded SEK 1 billion in sales."

October - December

The Group's sales totaled SEK 306 million (287), an increase of 6%. Adjusted for currency effects and one-off effects, the increase was 2% and 10%, respectively.

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -10 million (-3). Tobii Dynavox made a positive contribution of SEK 41 million (45) and Tobii Pro of SEK 12 million (11), while investments in Tobii Tech had a negative impact of SEK -64 million (-59) on the Group's earnings.

January - December

The Group's sales totaled SEK 1,053 million (967), an increase of 9%. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was also 9%.

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -67 million (-36). Tobii Dynavox made a positive contribution of SEK 125 million (119) and Tobii Pro of SEK 15 million (21), while investments in Tobii Tech had a negative impact of SEK -207 million (-176) on the Group's earnings.

Events during the third quarter

Tobii carried out a rights issue to finance increased investments in virtual reality and smartphones, which was heavily oversubscribed and generated proceeds of SEK 449 million for the company after issue costs.

for the company after issue costs. Tobii Pro launched the company's most powerful and advanced eye tracker to date, Tobii Pro Spectrum, and the analytics platform, Tobii Pro Lab .

launched the company's most powerful and advanced eye tracker to date, Tobii Pro Spectrum, and the analytics platform, . Tobii announced its first design win in the smartphone area with the launch of Huawei Honor Magic .

. Acer announced yet another monitor to come featuring integrated eye tracking from Tobii.

Conference call

Today at 10:00 a.m. Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for media, analyst and investors. Please find dial-in details on Tobii's website under Year-End Report, Q4 2016.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 15, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Contact

Sara Hyléen,

Corporate Communications Director of Tobii,

Phone: +46 709-16-16-41,

Email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

