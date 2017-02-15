Telsiai, Lithuania, 2017-02-15 08:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 13 February 2017 AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (the "Company") received a notification from the Telšiai District Local Court (the "Court") regarding a statement of claim filed by the Investors' Association and Vytautas Plunksnis (the "Claimants") for cancellation of parts of decisions of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company held on 28 October 2016 and 29 December 2016.



In the opinion of the management of the Company, the statement of claim is groundless and the Company will file a response to it within the set time limits.



Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208