EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 15, 2017 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 20 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of February 16, 2017.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,507,070



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,112,917



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15. HELMIKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 20 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 16. helmikuuta 2017 alkaen



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 507 070



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 112 917



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260