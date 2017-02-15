sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,915 Euro		+0,177
+1,82 %
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,11
10,14
10:51
10,11
10,14
10:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R9,915+1,82 %