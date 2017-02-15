Episurf Medical is announcing that Davide Masoni will join the company as Clinical Marketing Manager on February 15. Davide will be responsible for Episurf's clinical activities as the company consolidates its activities in key markets, and looks to expand into new geographies.



"Good clinical data is essential to support our portfolio of products and develop our sales platforms", says Dan Griffiths, European Marketing Manager. "Davide is very focused on the patient experience and clinical performance. His expertise in this area will help us to understand and expand our knowledge of our cartilage damage solutions. Further clinical data will enable us to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the Episealer® knee implant. We are very excited that Davide has chosen to join Episurf".



Davide Masoni has a background within medical device design and engineering including various knee technologies. He has coordinated clinical studies at a European level prior to joining Episurf.



"I am delighted to be joining such an innovative company. The Episealer® technology is being recognised more and more by key players in the orthopaedic and sports medicine communities and the track record of the products now needs to be backed by additional robust clinical data. The work done to date is extremely encouraging and I am looking forward to expanding Episurf's clinical profile by clearly demonstrating the positive results and enable further global expansion of the family of products", comments Davide Masoni.



About Episurf Medical Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and personalized treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® personalized implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localized cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.



