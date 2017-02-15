=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sonstige Kapitalmarktinformationen übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Die Raiffeisen Bank International AG gibt bekannt, dass das ausstehende Nominale der unten angeführten Emissionen am 24. Februar 2017 durch Konfusion wie folgt herabgesetzt werden wird: AT0000285184; Raiffeisen CMS Dynamik Floater 2004-2019/PP/14; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 4.700.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 4.300.000,-; XS0831713754; CZK Eurozone-Inflation Linked Note 2012-2020/Series 19; Nominale vor Konfusion: CZK 69.000.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: CZK 45.000.000,-. Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issues will be reduced by means of cancellation on 24 February 2017 as follows: AT0000285184; Raiffeisen CMS Dynamik Floater 2004-2019/PP/14; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 4,700,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 4,300,000; XS0831713754; CZK Eurozone-Inflation Linked Note 2012-2020/Series 19; nominal amount prior to cancellation: CZK 69,000,000; nominal amount after cancellation: CZK 45,000,000. Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 15, 2017 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)