Research and Markets - Food Processing Machinery Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Key Players are SPX Corporation, Krones, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Tetra Laval & Atlas Pacific Engineering Company

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Processing Machinery Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Food processing involves the conversion of raw ingredients into food through physical or chemical means. The demand for food processing is growing as processed foods are less vulnerable to spoilage and can be easily transported over long distances. These type of foods can be also be used to manage food shortage while enhancing the overall nutrition of the population. Food processing machinery is used to convert raw ingredients into final products which are fit for consumption.

Techniques, such as liquefaction, emulsification, mincing and macerating, cooking, pickling, pasteurization, and many other kinds of preservation are used for this transformation. Intensive growth in global food and beverages industry has led to the expansion of the market. Rising disposable income, urbanization and busy lifestyle of the population across the globe are impacting the demand for processed food and thereby positively impacting the food processing machinery market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for food processing machinery due to the presence of a large number of processed food manufacturers in the region.

Scope of the Report:

By Application

  • Beverage processing
  • Vegetable and fruit
  • Meat/poultry processing
  • Bakery
  • Others

By Geography

  • Americas
  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

  • Meyer Industries
  • John Bean Technologies Corporation
  • SPX Corporation
  • Atlas Pacific Engineering Company
  • Anko Food Machine
  • Krones
  • Hosokawa Micron Corporation
  • Tetra Laval
  • GEA Group
  • Mallet and Co.
  • The AFE Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Food Processing Machinery Market Forecast by Market (US$ billion)

6. Global Food Processing Machinery Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

7. Competitive Intelligence

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tzx8cm/food_processing

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




