Research and Markets - Food Processing Machinery Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Key Players are SPX Corporation, Krones, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Tetra Laval & Atlas Pacific Engineering Company

Food processing involves the conversion of raw ingredients into food through physical or chemical means. The demand for food processing is growing as processed foods are less vulnerable to spoilage and can be easily transported over long distances. These type of foods can be also be used to manage food shortage while enhancing the overall nutrition of the population. Food processing machinery is used to convert raw ingredients into final products which are fit for consumption.

Techniques, such as liquefaction, emulsification, mincing and macerating, cooking, pickling, pasteurization, and many other kinds of preservation are used for this transformation. Intensive growth in global food and beverages industry has led to the expansion of the market. Rising disposable income, urbanization and busy lifestyle of the population across the globe are impacting the demand for processed food and thereby positively impacting the food processing machinery market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for food processing machinery due to the presence of a large number of processed food manufacturers in the region.



Scope of the Report:



By Application



Beverage processing

Vegetable and fruit

Meat/poultry processing

Bakery

Others

By Geography



Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

and Europe

The Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific



Companies Mentioned



Meyer Industries

John Bean Technologies Corporation

SPX Corporation

Atlas Pacific Engineering Company

Anko Food Machine

Krones

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Tetra Laval

GEA Group

Mallet and Co.

The AFE Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Food Processing Machinery Market Forecast by Market (US$ billion)



6. Global Food Processing Machinery Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



7. Competitive Intelligence



8. Company Profiles



