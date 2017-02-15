SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service integration, today introduced the Winter 2017 release of the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud. The release includes several new and updated Snaps that make it faster and easier to integrate Workday, NetSuite and Amazon Redshift with other applications and data sources across the enterprise. All three systems are increasingly popular as businesses embrace the cloud to run their business, a "cloud shift" that Gartner estimates will drive more than $1 trillion in technology spending by 2020.

SnapLogic also introduced new Snaps for publishing and consuming real-time data streams based on Confluent's distribution of Apache Kafka™. For many modern businesses, data streaming is a requirement for continuous sales updates, product shipments, customer experiences, system crashes, and so on. Production deployments of Kafka accelerated in 2016, and it is now used by one-third of the Fortune 500, including seven of 10 top global banks, eight of 10 top insurance companies, nine of 10 top U.S. telecom companies and six of 10 top travel companies.

"SnapLogic has become the integration platform of choice for fast-moving enterprises, so they can accelerate their automation, analytics and digital transformation initiatives," said Vaikom Krishnan, senior vice president of engineering at SnapLogic. "Our Winter 2017 release doubles down on our most popular use cases, as customers drive agility through SaaS-based financial, HR, sales and marketing automation. Cloud data warehousing is another driver as customers use Redshift, Kafka, MongoDB and other platforms to modernize their analytics and intelligence delivery."

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across cloud and on-premise applications, data warehouses, big data streams and IoT deployments. Unlike traditional integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic makes it fast and easy to create scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. Codeless integration eliminates "technical debt" while enabling analysts, data scientists and business users to create integrations in hours using visual drag-and-drop software. Under the hood, SnapLogic's powerful data streaming architecture delivers real-time processing with high throughput for faster data movement across the enterprise.

New or enhanced capabilities in the Winter 2017 release include:

Workday integration: An enhanced Workday Read Snap simplifies Workday output formatting for consumption by downstream systems.

NetSuite integration: Several new Snaps enable asynchronous data processing for NetSuite, including Async Upsert, Async Search, Async Delete List, Async GetList, Check Async Status and GetAsync Result Operations Support.

Amazon Redshift integration: A new Snap allows users to execute multiple Redshift commands in one Snap, making Redshift data pipelines even easier to create and manage.

Confluent integration: A new Snap Pack for Confluent allows users to easily publish and consume real-time data streams based on Confluent's Apache Kafka distribution.

Teradata integration: New Snaps expand support for Teradata TPT to include load and update operations, as well as exporting data to Hadoop clusters (without any additional installation).

MongoDB integration: New Snaps allow users to easily delete and update data in MongoDB. Additionally, the MongoDB Snap Pack has been extended to support SSL encryption.

Amazon DynamoDB integration: New Snaps allow users to easily delete tables and table items in DynamoDB.

Asset Search: This new feature makes it easy for customers to quickly search across thousands of data pipelines, accounts and files using text-based indexing. Asset searches can be completed across an entire organization or limited to a project space. Customers can filter search outputs and limit the search to certain types such as pipelines, accounts and files.

On-Demand Pipeline Validation: The new release introduces a validation icon, giving users the ability to perform on-demand validation in addition to the existing auto validation feature.

Security improvements: The new release supports enhanced passwords, requiring at least one special character and one uppercase character for a valid password. Customers can also now configure session timeout and idle timeout parameters.

Performance enhancements: The new release improves streaming performance while writing to an Amazon S3 bucket.

Availability

All customers have been updated to the Winter 2017 release of the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud. For more information, visit www.snaplogic.com/winter2017.

