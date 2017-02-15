ATOS: Atos Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, EMEA

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Paris, 15th February 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, EMEA[1] (#_edn1), based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

The report evaluates the abilities of 19 service providers to deliver SAP application implementation and management services across EMEA - focusing on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS).

According to the report, "Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market."

"We believe being positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services in EMEA validates our position as the end-to-end SAP provider and the go-to partner for business transformation and innovation, leveraging SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Cloud Platform," says Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice President for Global Business & Platform Solutions at Atos. "As our clients embrace digital business models, we are helping them to simplify their operations and accelerate their transformation thanks to our continued investment in SAP consulting, implementation, managed and cloud services as well as appliances."

With a long track record as a global provider of SAP services, Atos draws on its experience to deliver and support the new generation of SAP solutions that are enabling organisations to accelerate their digital transformation. It has notably delivered one of the largest SAP HANA deployments to date using its best-in-class bullion appliances, with end-to-end delivery and operation.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

