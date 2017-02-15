sprite-preloader
WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
15.02.2017 | 15:43
PR Newswire

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - New Loan Facility

PR Newswire
London, February 15

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 February 2017, it entered into a new three year unsecured fixed rate Facility Agreement with Scotiabank Europe PLC ("the Lender") for US$150,000,000.

The new facility has been used fully to repay the Company's US$150,000,000 Multicurrency Revolving Facility Agreement with the Lender which ended on 14 February 2017.

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip,

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary 01737 837320

15 February 2017


