At the beginning of 2019 the new generation telco Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter - 'Telia' or 'the Company') will move to a new head-office in Vilnius at Saltoniškiu str. 7. In the block of modern offices developed by M.M.M. Project Group about 1,200 Telia employees will settle in a six-story and more than 15 thousand sq. m building.



The long-term construction and lease agreement signed on 15 February 2017 provides that the head-office of Telia will be completed by the end of 2018 and employees will start moving to the new premises in the beginning of 2019. Currently Telia employees in Vilnius are spread out in six various office spaces located at Lvovo, Vytenio, Muitines, T. Ševcenkos, Ukmerges streets.



The space of the new Telia head-office is planned and will be equipped according to the Activity Based Workplace concept. Employees for different type of activities will be able to choose the best suitable environment and space. The low-rise office building will be in clear Scandinavian style shapes, and major attention will be devoted to functionality as well as quality of materials and technologies.



At present, Telia has more than 3 thousand employees working all over the country. Majority of them are established in Vilnius. Currently, the head-office of Telia is located in a business center 3 Bures at Lvovo str. in Vilnius.



