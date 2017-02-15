Long Term Supply Agreement and IP Licensing Form Basis of Collaboration

HexaTech Inc. announced today the signing of two strategic agreements with OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, of Regensburg, Germany. The agreements include a long term supply commitment for HexaTech's aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates, direct support of HexaTech's 2" diameter substrate development program, as well as licensing of certain HexaTech intellectual property (IP).

HexaTech, the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal AlN substrates, has developed a unique and valuable knowledge base for optoelectronic, high power and RF (radio frequency) applications based on its proprietary material, helping to activate and promote a significant market pull for its underlying substrate technology.

"We view this collaborative partnership with OSRAM as truly a win-win for both companies," stated HexaTech CEO John Goehrke. "By licensing our technology, OSRAM is able to accelerate their UV-C LED device development based on HexaTech's material, and we are able to focus on our core competency, supplying world-class AlN substrates." He further added, "We're thrilled that OSRAM, a clear industry leader, recognizes the tremendous value our IP and substrates provide for UV-C applications, which once again demonstrates our belief that the best substrate material yields the best device performance."

Hans-Juergen Lugauer, Head of UV-LED Research and Development at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors remarked, "Through OSRAM's strategy of actively expanding our non-visible optoelectronic product portfolio into the UV-C wavelength range, we are poised to capitalize on this rapidly growing market segment. Establishing a long-term strategic relationship with HexaTech, a recognized industry leader in the field of AlN, will allow us to develop highly efficient and reliable deep UV devices, positioning OSRAM as the dominant high performance optoelectronic technology provider from the deep ultraviolet through infrared wavelengths."

About HexaTech

HexaTech is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage power semiconductors for smart grid and efficient power conversion.

HexaTech's current product lines include single crystal and polycrystalline AlN substrates, with advanced device technologies based on AlN substrates also in development.

Founded in 2001 with a team of industry experts in III-nitride semiconductors, the team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

About OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a globally leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back about 100 years. The product portfolio includes high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting. The products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. In automotive lighting, the company is the global market and technology leader. Based on continuing operations (excluding Ledvance), OSRAM had around 24,600 employees worldwide at the end of fiscal 2016 (September 30) and generated revenue of almost €3.8 billion in that fiscal year. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

