Achieved strategic and financial progress in 2016

Expects growth rates in 2017 to accelerate versus prior year

Announces multi-year productivity program to selectively invest deliver long-term targets in 2018

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) reported financial results and strategic achievements for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2016.

Q4 2016 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹ Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹ Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Consolidated 7% (10)% 2% 7% 4% 17% 7% 6% 6% Acquisition Impact 3% 2% 0% 3% 2% 0% 3% 2% 2%

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Full Year 2016 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹ Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹ Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Consolidated 3% (4)% (2)% 3% 2% 5% 5% 4% 6% Acquisition Impact 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2%

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2016 came in consistent with our expectations, improving sequentially versus the third quarter," said Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "We are pleased to report that sales grew high-single-digits driven by strong new wins across both businesses and the contribution of our recent acquisition of David Michael. In terms of our bottom line, we continued to benefit from volume growth as well as cost and productivity initiatives that allowed us to selectively invest in strategic opportunities.

"On a full-year basis, we continued to make strategic and financial progress while successfully navigating through a volatile and challenging market environment. Growth in fragrance encapsulation, sweetness and savory modulation, and in the Middle East Africa all strategic priorities for us continued in 2016. We also successfully commercialized four new captive fragrance ingredients, expanded our core list participation with several key customers and added approximately $160 million of future annual revenue with the acquisitions of David Michael and Fragrance Resources the latter of which closed in January of 2017. We expect that these achievements should provide us with opportunities to consistently grow our business in the future.

"In terms of financial performance, we achieved currency neutral growth across all of our key metrics for the full year. Both business units successfully delivered solid top and bottom-line growth. Much of this can be attributed to winning new business, executing on productivity initiatives and capitalizing on our recent value-creating acquisitions.

"Thanks in large part to our industry-leading innovation and ability to provide our customers with superior products, IFF has a history of strong sales growth, proven profitability and industry-leading returns. Over the past two years, however, we have seen the global operating environment become more volatile as global consumer staples volumes are soft, currencies are fluctuating, and raw material costs are trending higher. Fully recognizing the changing landscape, we are taking action to continue to deliver winning solutions to our customers while achieving sustainable profitable growth. This starts with the launch of a multi-year productivity program, which we expect will allow us the flexibility to invest in our business to drive greater competitive advantage while still delivering our long-term financial targets.

"In 2017 recognizing the reality of today's market environment we are optimistic that our financial growth rates should accelerate versus our 2016 performance. We also expect to set a stronger foundation, focusing on driving the long-term growth prospects of our business balancing levels of investment and our profitability objectives. As we unlock savings through our productivity program, we expect to be able to deliver our long-term financial targets in 2018. We believe that we are taking the appropriate steps to build a stronger, more successful company for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Full Year 2016 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reported net sales for the full year totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of 3% from $3.0 billion for the full year of 2015. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales increased 5% over the prior year, including approximately two percentage points related to our recent acquisitions.

Reported operating profit for the full year was $567 million versus $588 million reported in 2015, including a net charge in 2016 of $49 million related to litigation. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted operating profit grew 4% principally driven by volume growth, acquisitions and the benefits associated with cost and productivity initiatives.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $5.05 per diluted share versus $5.16 per diluted share reported in 2015. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted EPS improved 6%, driven by adjusted operating profit growth, lower year-over-year shares outstanding, and a more favorable year-over-year effective tax rate.

Full Year 2016 Strategic Highlights:

Innovating Firsts: strengthen position and drive differentiation in priority R&D platforms

Encapsulation-related sales grew high-single-digits led by Fabric Care

Sweetness and savory modulation portfolio sales improved strong double-digits

Launched commercialized four new natural flavor modulators

Commercialized four new captive fragrance ingredients to drive further differentiation

Created first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Fragrance: PuraVita™

IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics won two silver innovation awards

Win Where We Compete: achieve market leadership position in key markets, categories customers

Middle East Africa sales were strong led by growth in both Flavors Fragrances

North America Consumer Fragrance +8% driven by double-digit growth in Fabric Care

Home Care improved mid-single-digits led by a strong performance in North America

Strengthened #2 position in Flavors North America with the acquisition of David Michael

Become Our Customers' Partner of Choice: attain commercial excellence

Expanded business access through core list status with two multinational customers

Received several business excellence awards from top customers

CEO elected to World Business Council for Sustainable Development Executive Committee

First flavor and fragrance company to join the World Economic Forum

Deployed industry-first on-site wind turbine at Tilburg, Netherlands facility

Partnered with Unilever to improve the lives of vetiver farming communities in Haiti

IFF rated gold by EcoVadis for sustainability; ranked top supplier

Achieved CDP "A" List Rating for second consecutive year

Strengthen and Expand the Portfolio: pursue value creation through collaborations acquisitions

Acquired David Michael to reinforce our differentiated service model in the US for middle-market customers, with a focus on innovation, agility and enhanced collaboration

Announced the purchase of Fragrance Resources closed in January 2017 to further penetrate regional customers and improve our market position in specialty fine fragrances

IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics invested in Bio ForeXtra to expand raw material access

Productivity Program Designed to Drive Long-Term Value Creation

We expect the productivity program will include the application of enterprise-wide zero-based budgeting, elimination of open positions, streamlining of organizational structures and the optimization of our global network. This is expected to result in a reduction of approximately 5% of the Company's global workforce.

Once fully implemented, the company expects savings from this productivity program to reach an annual run-rate of between $40 million and $45 million by the end of 2019. The program is expected to result in total cumulative, pre-tax charge of between $35 million and $40 million in 2017 and 2018, of which we expect to take approximately $10 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2016 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment

Profit Sales Segment

Profit Fragrances: 3% 4% 4% 3% Acquisition Impact 2% 2% 2% 2% Flavors: 4% 6% 6% 7% Acquisition Impact 3% 2% 3% 2%

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 3%, or $39.6 million, to $1.6 billion, while currency neutral sales improved 4%, with two percentage points of growth contribution from the organic business and two percentage points related to the acquisition of IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

Fine Fragrances declined 2% on a reported basis and 1% on a currency neutral basis as new win contribution was more than offset by high volume erosion, principally due to weak economic dynamics in key Latin America markets as well as the portfolio transition between two large customers within the category.

Consumer Fragrances grew 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a currency neutral basis led by mid-single-digit growth in Fabric Care, Home Care and Personal Wash. On a geographic basis, growth was achieved across three of the four regions, led by high-single- digit growth in North America and Greater Asia.

Fragrance Ingredients grew 9% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency neutral basis, driven by the contribution of sales related to the IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics acquisition and improved performance in our organic business.

Fragrances segment profit increased 4% on a reported basis and 3% on a currency neutral basis principally attributable to volume growth and the benefits from cost and productivity initiatives.

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 4%, or $53.6 million, to $1.5 billion, while currency neutral sales grew 6% driven by growth in all categories, and the contribution of sales related to the Ottens Flavors and David Michael acquisitions.

EAME increased 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a currency neutral basis led by strong double-digit growth in the Middle East and Africa as well as mid-single-digit growth in Central, Southern and Eastern Europe.

North America improved 8% driven by the contribution of additional sales related to the acquisition of Ottens Flavors and David Michael. Organic growth rates improved over the course of the year to finish flat as new wins remained strong and volume erosion on existing business normalized.

Latin America increased 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a currency neutral basis led by double-digit growth in Mexico and a high-single-digit increase in Brazil.

Greater Asia increased 4% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis, with strong growth in India, ASEAN and Indonesia.

Flavors segment profit increased 6% on a reported basis and 7% on a currency neutral basis, driven by volume growth, the benefits from productivity initiatives and the contribution of acquisitions.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment

Profit Sales Segment

Profit Fragrances: 1% 4% 1% 0% Acquisition Impact 0% 0% 0% 0% Flavors: 13% 25% 14% 27% Acquisition Impact 5% 4% 5% 4%

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 1%, or $3.5 million, to $384.9 million, while currency neutral sales improved 1% driven by continued growth in Fabric Care, Home Care and Fragrance Ingredients.

Fine Fragrances declined 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency neutral basis as mid-single-digit growth in EAME was more than offset by ongoing challenges in North America and weak demand in Latin America.

Consumer Fragrances improved 3% on a reported and currency neutral basis led by double-digit growth in Home Care and high-single-digit growth in Fabric Care which was offset by Personal Wash. On a geographic basis, double-digit growth in North America and high-single-digit increase in EAME more than offset challenges in Latin America.

Fragrance Ingredients grew 3% on a reported basis and 2% on a currency neutral basis, as strong growth in EAME was offset by softness in North America and Latin America.

Fragrances segment profit increased 4% on a reported basis, and was flat on a currency neutral basis as volume growth and the benefits from productivity initiatives offset softer mix and unfavorable price to input costs.

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 13%, or $43.4 million, to $377.7 million, while currency neutral sales grew 14% driven by double-digit growth in Sweet and high-single-digit increases in Beverage, Dairy and Savory, as well as the contribution of sales related to the David Michael acquisition.

EAME increased 8% on a reported basis and 12% on a currency neutral basis led by strong double-digit growth in the Middle East and Africa and a mid-single-digit increase in Western Europe.

North America grew 22% reflecting additional sales related to the acquisition of David Michael as well as strong double-digit growth in Dairy.

Latin America increased 13% on a reported and currency neutral basis as Brazil and Mexico both grew strong double-digits.

Greater Asia increased 10% on a reported and currency neutral basis led by double-digit growth in India, ASEAN, and Indonesia.

Flavors segment profit grew 25% on a reported basis and 27% on a currency neutral basis, due to volume growth, the benefits from productivity initiatives and the contribution of the David Michael acquisition.

FY 2017 Financial Guidance: Percent Change vs. Prior Year

The Company's full year 2017 guidance:

Currency Neutral FX Impact1 Adjusted2 Organic M&A Total Sales 3.0% 4.0% ~4.5% 7.5% 8.5% ~(2.5)% 5.0% 6.0% Operating Profit 4.0% 5.0% ~1.5% 5.5% 6.5% ~(2.0)% 3.5% 4.5% EPS 5.0% 6.0% ~1.5% 6.5% 7.5% ~(2.5)% 4.0% 5.0%

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2Excludes items impacting comparability

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Net sales $ 762,559 $ 715,649 7 $ 3,116,350 $ 3,023,189 3 Cost of goods sold 435,607 402,493 8 1,717,280 1,671,590 3 Gross profit 326,952 313,156 4 1,399,070 1,351,599 4 Research and development 63,210 57,376 10 254,263 246,101 3 Selling and administrative 157,851 122,250 29 566,224 494,517 15 Restructuring and other charges (1,700) 7,764 (122)% (1,700) 7,594 (122)% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 7,105 4,747 50 23,763 15,040 58 Gain on the sale of fixed assets (7,839) 100 (10,836) 100 Operating profit 108,325 121,019 567,356 588,347 Interest expense 12,339 11,705 5 52,989 46,062 15 Other (income) expense, net (7,395) 6,498 (214)% (9,350) 3,184 (394)% Pretax income 103,381 102,816 1 523,717 539,101 (3)% Income taxes 23,463 23,648 (1)% 118,686 119,854 (1)% Net income $ 79,918 $ 79,168 1 $ 405,031 $ 419,247 (3)% Earnings per share basic $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 5.07 $ 5.19 Earnings per share diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.98 $ 5.05 $ 5.16 Average shares outstanding Basic 79,399 79,978 79,648 80,449 Diluted 79,713 80,400 79,981 80,891

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Cash cash equivalents 323,992 181,988 Receivables 550,658 537,896 Inventories 592,017 572,047 Other current assets 142,347 145,178 Total current assets 1,609,014 1,437,109 Property, plant and equipment, net 775,716 732,794 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,365,906 1,247,393 Other assets 266,348 284,714 Total assets 4,016,984 3,702,010 Bank borrowings and overdrafts, and current portion of long-term debt 258,516 132,349 Other current liabilities 639,781 592,807 Total current liabilities 898,297 725,156 Long-term debt 1,066,855 935,373 Non-current liabilities 420,698 446,492 Shareholders' equity 1,631,134 1,594,989 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,016,984 3,702,010

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 405,031 419,247 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 102,469 89,597 Deferred income taxes 14,350 13,043 Gain on disposal of assets (10,836 (622 Stock-based compensation 24,587 23,160 Pension contributions (46,347 (67,897 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (21,544 (91,712 Inventories 15,452 (37,628 Accounts payable (7,642 89,273 Accruals for incentive compensation 12,133 (17,399 Other current payables and accrued expenses 49,103 29,124 Other assets (2,442 46,862 Other liabilities 1,092 (61,470 Net cash provided by operating activities 535,406 433,578 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (236,836 (493,424 Additions to property, plant and equipment (126,412 (101,030 Proceeds from disposal of assets 6,856 4,302 Maturity of net investment hedges 637 12,128 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 292 868 Net cash used in investing activities (355,463 (577,156 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (184,897 (158,870 Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility borrowings and overdrafts (134,344 136,826 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 555,559 Deferred financing costs (5,788 Repayments of debt (125,000 Loss on pre-issuance hedges (3,244 Proceeds from issuance of stock under stock plans 813 886 Excess tax benefits on stock-based payments 4,650 12,055 Purchase of treasury stock (127,443 (122,193 Net cash used in financing activities (19,694 (131,296 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (18,245 (21,711 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 142,004 (296,585 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 181,988 478,573 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 323,992 181,988

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Business Unit Performance (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net Sales Flavors $ 377,656 $ 334,262 $ 1,496,525 $ 1,442,951 Fragrances 384,903 381,387 1,619,825 1,580,238 Consolidated 762,559 715,649 3,116,350 3,023,189 Segment Profit Flavors 77,579 61,931 337,242 318,476 Fragrances 72,376 69,348 334,220 321,764 Global Expenses (13,936) (1,115) (48,487) (28,180) Restructuring and other charges, net 151 (7,764) (322) (7,594) Gain on the sale of fixed asset 7,818 7,818 Spanish capital tax charge reversal 10,530 10,530 Operational improvement initiative costs (502) (274) (2,402) (1,115) Acquisition related costs (10,161) (4,445) (12,195) (18,342) Accelerated contingent consideration (7,192) (7,192) Legal charges/credits (25,000) (48,518) Operating profit 108,325 121,019 567,356 588,347 Interest Expense (12,339) (11,705) (52,989) (46,062) Other income (expense), net 7,395 (6,498) 9,350 (3,184) Income before taxes $ 103,381 $ 102,816 $ 523,717 $ 539,101 Operating Margin Flavors 20.5 18.5 22.5 22.1 Fragrances 18.8 18.2 20.6 20.4 Consolidated 14.2 16.9 18.2 19.5

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Sales Performance by Region and Category (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2016 vs. 2015 Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination Fine Consumer

Fragrances Ingredients Total Frag. Flavors Total North America Reported -20% 12% -13% -2% 22% 10% EAME Reported 5% 6% 14% 8% 8% 8% Currency Neutral 6% 7% 15% 9% 12% 10% Latin America Reported -17% -8% -10% -10% 13% -2% Currency Neutral -22% -8% -10% -12% 13% -3% Greater Asia Reported -5% 3% 6% 3% 10% 7% Currency Neutral -3% 3% 3% 3% 10% 7% Total Reported -6% 3% 3% 1% 13% 7% Currency Neutral -8% 3% 2% 1% 14% 7% Full Year 2016 vs. Full Year 2015 Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination Fine Consumer

Fragrances Ingredients Total Frag. Flavors Total North America Reported -2% 8% 10% 6% 8% 7% EAME Reported -1% 1% 13% 3% 1% 2% Currency Neutral 0% 2% 14% 4% 5% 4% Latin America Reported -6% -5% -15% -6% 1% -3% Currency Neutral -3% -3% -13% -4% 5% -1% Greater Asia Reported 0% 6% 13% 7% 4% 5% Currency Neutral 2% 7% 11% 8% 6% 6% Total Reported -2% 2% 9% 3% 4% 3% Currency Neutral -1% 3% 10% 4% 6% 5%

Currency neutral growth is calculated by translating prior year sales at the exchange rates used for the corresponding 2016 period.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q4 Consolidated Sales Operating

Profit EPS % Change Reported (GAAP) 7% -10% 2% Items Impacting Comparability 0% 15%* 15% % Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 7% 4% 17% Currency Impact 0% 1%* -11% % Change Currency Neutral (Adjusted) 7% 6% 6% Q4 Flavors Sales Segment

Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 13% 25% Currency Impact 1% 2% % Change Currency Neutral 14% 27% Q4 Fragrances Sales Segment

Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 1% 4% Currency Impact 0% -5%* % Change Currency Neutral 1% 0% FY 2016 Consolidated Sales Operating

Profit EPS % Change Reported (GAAP) 3% -4% -2% Items Impacting Comparability 0% 5%* 7% % Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 3% 2% 5% Currency Impact 2% 2% 1% % Change Currency Neutral (Adjusted) 5% 4% 6% FY 2016 Flavors Sales Segment

Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 4% 6% Currency Impact 2% 1% % Change Currency Neutral 6% 7% FY 2016 Fragrances Sales Segment

Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 3% 4% Currency Impact 1% -1% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 3%

*Item does not foot due to rounding

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Reconcilation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational

Improvement

Initiative

Costs (b) Acquisition and

Related Costs (c) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Gross profit 326,952 185 502 6,759 334,398 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Acquisition

and Related

Costs (c) Legal

Charges/Credits

(d) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Selling and Administrative Expenses 157,851 (1,364) (3,402) (25,000) 128,085 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational

Improvement

Initiative

Costs (b) Acquisition

Related Costs

(c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Gain on Sale

of Asset (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit 108,325 (151) 502 10,161 25,000 (7,818) 136,019 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational

Improvement

Initiative

Costs (b) Acquisition

Related Costs

(c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Gain on Sale

of Asset (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 103,381 (151) 502 10,161 25,000 (7,818) 131,075 Taxes on income (f) 23,463 7 123 3,575 8,750 (2,658) 33,260 Net income 79,918 (158) 379 6,586 16,250 (5,160) 97,815 Diluted EPS $ 1.00 0.08 0.20 (0.06) 1.22 (a) Accelerated depreciation related to restructuring initiatives, severance costs related to the termination of a former executive officer and the partial reversal of restructuring accruals recorded in the prior year. (b) Accelerated depreciation, dismantling and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China and the partial reversal of severance accruals related to prior year operational initiatives in Europe. (c) Transaction costs related to the acquisition of David Michael and Fragrance Resources as well as expense related to the fair value step up of inventory on the David Michael acquisition. (d) Legal charge related to reserve for the ZoomEssence litigation. (e) Gain from sale of property in Brazil. (f) The tax effects are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the items. The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $1.7M related to David Michael, $2.0M related to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and $1.6M related to Ottens Flavors.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fourth Quarter 2015 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported

(GAAP) Operational

Improvement

Initiative Costs

(a) Acquisition and

Related Costs (b) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Gross profit 313,156 274 3,515 316,945 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported (GAAP) Acquisition

and Related

Costs (b) Accelerated

Contingent

Consideration (c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Selling and Administrative Expenses 122,250 (930) (7,192) 10,530 124,658 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported (GAAP) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition Related Costs (b) Accelerated Contingent Consideration (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Restructuring and Other Charges (e) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating profit 121,019 274 4,445 7,192 (10,530) 7,764 130,164 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported

(GAAP) Operational

Improvement

Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition

Related Costs (b) Accelerated

Contingent

Consideration (c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 102,816 274 4,445 7,192 (10,530) 7,764 111,961 Taxes on income (f) 23,648 69 4,346 (2,948) 2,362 27,477 Net income 79,168 205 99 7,192 (7,582) 5,402 84,484 Diluted EPS 0.98 0.09 (0.09) 0.07 1.05 (a) Related to plant closings in Europe and partial closing in Asia. (b) Transaction costs related to acquisitions (Ottens Flavors and Lucas Meyer) as well as expense related to the fair value step up of inventory for Lucas Meyer. (c) Represents the acceleration of the contingent consideration payment related to the Aromor acquisition. (d) Represents the reversal of the previously recorded provision related to the Spanish capital tax case as a result of a favorable ruling. (e) Restructuring costs related to Q4 2015 Profit Improvement Initiative. (f) The tax effects are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the items. The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $2.9M.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Full Year 2016 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition and Related Costs (c) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Gross profit 1,399,070 658 2,391 7,648 1,409,767 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational

Improvement

Initiative

Costs (b) Acquisition and

Related Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Selling and Administrative Expenses 566,224 (1,364) (11) (4,547) (48,518) 511,784 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition Related Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Gain on

Sale of

Asset (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit 567,356 322 2,402 12,195 48,518 (7,818) 622,975 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition

Related

Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits

(d) Gain on

Sale of

Asset (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 523,717 322 2,402 12,195 48,518 (7,818) 579,336 Taxes on income (f) 118,686 97 599 4,117 17,089 (2,658) 137,930 Net income 405,031 225 1,803 8,078 31,429 (5,160) 441,406 Diluted EPS $ 5.05 0.02 0.10 0.39 (0.06) 5.51 (g) (a) Accelerated depreciation related to restructuring initiatives, severance costs related to the termination of a former executive officer and the partial reversal of restructuring accruals recorded in the prior year. (b) Accelerated depreciation, dismantling and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China and the partial reversal of severance accruals related to prior year operational initiatives in Europe. There was approximately $0.4 million of idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China recorded during the third quarter of 2016 that were not excluded from Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (c) Expense related to the fair value step up of inventory and transaction costs related to acquisition of Lucas Meyer and David Michael as well as transaction costs related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources. (d) Includes legal charges related to reserve for the ZoomEssence litigation offset by settlements due to favorable tax rulings in jurisdictions for which reserves were previously recorded for ongoing tax disputes. (e) Represents the gain from sale of property in Brazil during the fourth quarter of 2016. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016, we reclassified all gains/losses from the sale of fixed assets during 2016 from Other (income) expense to a component of Operating profit. We do not consider gains or losses from the sale of fixed assets to be an operating activity and therefore have excluded this gain from Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics and will in future periods exclude any such gain or loss from Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. During the first quarter of 2016, we previously recognized approximately $3 million of gains related to the sale of fixed assets. We have not retrospectively adjusted these amounts out of our Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (f) The tax effects are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the items. (g) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $1.7M related to David Michael, $8.3M related to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and $6.3M related to Ottens Flavors.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Full Year 2015 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported (GAAP) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition and Related Costs (b) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Gross profit 1,351,599 1,115 6,825 1,359,539 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported (GAAP) Acquisition and Related Costs (b) Accelerated Contingent Consideration (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Selling and Administrative Expenses 494,517 (11,517) (7,192) 10,530 486,338 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported

(GAAP) Operational

Improvement

Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition

Related Costs (b) Accelerated

Contingent

Consideration (c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (e) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit 588,347 1,115 18,342 7,192 (10,530) 7,594 612,060 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported

(GAAP) Operational

Improvement

Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition

Related Costs (b) Accelerated

Contingent

Consideration (c) Legal

Charges/Credits (d) Restructuring

and Other

Charges (e) Tax Settle-ments (f) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 539,101 1,115 18,342 7,192 (10,530) 7,594 562,814 Taxes on income (g) 119,854 279 6,225 (2,948) 2,302 10,478 136,190 Net income 419,247 836 12,117 7,192 (7,582) 5,292 (10,478) 426,624 Diluted EPS 5.16 0.01 0.14 0.09 (0.09) 0.07 (0.13) 5.25 (a) Related to plant closings in Europe and partial closing in Asia. (b) Transaction costs related to acquisitions (Ottens Flavors and Lucas Meyer) as well as expense related to the fair value step up of inventory for both acquisitions. (c) Represents the acceleration of the contingent consideration payment related to the Aromor acquisition. (d) Represents the reversal of the previously recorded provision related to the Spanish capital tax case as a result of a favorable ruling. (e) Restructuring costs related to Q4 2015 Profit Improvement Initiative. (f) Settlements due to favorable tax rulings in jurisdictions for which reserves were previously recorded for ongoing tax disputes. (g) The tax effects are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the items. The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $7.6M.

