Maximum Vista Sdn. Bhd (MVSB), a fully owned Malaysian subsidiary to United International Enterprises Limited (UIE), has entered a settlement agreement with the Malaysian Tax Authorities, whereby the Malaysian Tax Authorities will pay MYR 44.6 million equivalent to USD 9.9 million to MVSB. MVSB expects that the funds to be fully and final recovered within the next few days.



