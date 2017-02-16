SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., 2017-02-16 05:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) today announced that City Football Group has implemented SAP® SuccessFactors® human capital management (HCM) solutions to help manage its growing international workforce. City Football Group, home to internationally renowned football clubs including Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos, is working with SAP to increase operational efficiency and consistency across its global workforce to empower employees with self-service and collaboration tools to help enhance productivity and engagement.



"As an international sports brand with teams in multiple markets, ensuring that all of our employees feel invested in our overall success is a top priority for our organization," said Andy Young, CFO of City Football Group. "The implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions has helped us simplify and consolidate our HR processes. By giving employees the mobility and flexibility to access the system from anywhere and on any type of device, we can communicate and engage with our people all over the world in new and dynamic ways. We're committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent around the world, and having the right technology solutions is a critical part of achieving that."



As it has grown and expanded into new clubs and new continents, City Football Group wanted the right technology partner to move to an advanced human resources information system (HRIS). It implemented the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution to transform its data into a single structure. Deployment of the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution further enabled the organization to standardize performance management and calibration processes across geographies. Performance reviews are now managed through an interactive online portal that is universal across all locations, making the review process more efficient and engaging. People are now empowered with self-services, and central HR data is made available to all other business systems.



City Football Group is also utilizing the SAP Jam™ social software platform to keep employees engaged and up-to-date on the latest football and company news, while also providing a user-friendly space for employees to collaborate. SAP Jam allows employees in remote locations to more easily organize a range of community initiatives, a key focus of City Football Group.



"As businesses continue to rapidly expand their footprint across the globe, they add additional layers of complexities for all functions, not the least of which is HR," said Mike Ettling, president of SAP SuccessFactors.* "Our cloud-based HCM solutions help ensure they can simplify and standardize. We are a leader in offering deep global and local capabilities, while at the same time delivering an awesome user experience that lets people get done what they need to do easily from a mobile device, as well as stay connected to one another to help them collaborate in real time. By keeping its people at the heart of the organization, no matter where they are in the world, City Football Group wins on and off the field."



City Football Group is the latest international organization to adopt SAP SuccessFactors solutions to run HR live in the cloud. As more companies look to transform their HR teams to meet the demands of an increasingly global and digital workforce, they are embracing leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help unify and optimize HR processes, while also fostering a mobile, cloud-first philosophy.



For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.



*SAP SuccessFactors is a new brand name launched in January 2016 and is used here to mean the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company SuccessFactors, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.



