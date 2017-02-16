This acquisition strengthens Capgemini's leadership in the financial services sector

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, announced today the acquisition of TCube Solutions, Inc.,an Insurance IT services firm, the largest independent service provider specializing in Duck Creek Technologies1. This bolt on acquisition fits into Capgemini's growth strategy to accelerate the transition of its business portfolio, particularly in North America.

TCube Solutions specializes in Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance software and services. Its offerings include integrated policy management, billing, claims operations, reinsurance management systems and data strategy capabilities. Established in 2007, TCube Solutions has built a 300 strong team meeting the systems integration and customer experience needs of insurance clients in North America and the UK.

"TCube Solutions prides itself on its deep domain expertise and the longevity of our customer relationships," comments Sam McGuckin, President and CEO of TCube Solutions, who joins Capgemini. "Our joining Capgemini will enable its broader customer base to benefit from our established solutions and services, as well as provide TCube's current customers the means to plan their transformational futures."

"TCube Solutions' growth trajectory and commitment to delivery makes it a natural fit for Capgemini," said Thierry Delaporte, Group Executive Board Member, responsible for Financial Services at Capgemini. "Their market leading services and skill set in Duck Creek Technologies' based offerings opens up new possibilities for Capgemini to address the needs of the insurance industry and our strategic client base worldwide. We are very pleased to welcome the TCube team and look forward to the positive impact of their deep industry experience and excellence in execution."

"We have worked hard to build a strong team with key skills and expertise that are in great demand in today's fast moving insurance market," explains Sabyasachi Patnaik, Delivery Lead, TCube Solutions, who joins Capgemini. "As part of Capgemini we are looking forward to helping a much wider base of clients build more agile insurance services to enhance their customer experiences."

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore, its worldwide delivery model.

Rightshore is a trademark belonging to Capgemini

1 Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of comprehensive Propery Casualty (P&C) insurance software and services. Employing progressive technology, Duck Creek solutions enable insurers to optimize outcomes and enhance engagement through advanced digital and data capabilities and integrated functionality that can be delivered via the cloud or on-premise.

