TomTom Telematics consolidates position as leading European fleet management solution provider, and looks ahead to future growth

TomTom Telematics today announced that it has surpassed 700,000 subscriptions to its connected car and fleet management solutions (FMS). With over 46,000 customers, this cements the company's position as Europe's leading FMS provider.

Over the past few years, TomTom Telematics has seen double-digit growth as a result of its on-going commitment to innovation and its sustained investment in R&D. At the centre of this is the company's Software-as-a-Service solution WEBFLEET, which allows fleet owners to manage vehicle fleet data effectively in their businesses. This is part of the broader ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified TomTom Telematics Service Platform, and it's the power of this platform to leverage economies of scale that will enable TomTom Telematics to develop its business beyond its core fleet management services and to continue to grow.

"Our focus on innovation is one of the core drivers of the growth we have seen in our business," said Thomas Schmidt, managing director of TomTom Telematics. "We currently stand on the verge of an exciting new era for the fleet management industry, the rise in vehicle connectivity is going to transform the way fleets operate. Together with our partners we want to create new apps, solutions and integrations that will offer innovative benefits to customers in any industry, operating any type of vehicle fleet. This helps them to reduce costs and increase efficiency, which in turn can have a tangible effect on their business' profitability."

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Telematics

TomTom Telematics is a Business Unit of TomTom dedicated to fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. WEBFLEET is a Software-as-a-Service solution, used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency. In addition, TomTom Telematics provides services for the insurance, rental and leasing industries, car importers and companies that address businesses as well as consumers.

TomTom Telematics is one of the world's leading telematics solution providers with more than 700,000 subscriptions worldwide. The company services drivers in more than 60 countries, giving them the industry's strongest local support network and widest range of sector-specific third party applications and integrations. More than 46,000 customers benefit every day from the high standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service, re-audited in November 2016.

