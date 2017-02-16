Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Johnson & Johnson publishes prospectus for Actelion tender offer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 16 February 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today announced that Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), has published the Offer Prospectus for its previously announced all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Actelion for 280 US dollars per share, payable in US dollars, which equates to CHF 280.08 per share as of January 25, 2017, the trading day preceding the announcement of the transaction. The Offer Prospectus is available at: http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm The tender offer is expected to commence on March 3, 2017 and is scheduled to expire at 16:00 hrs Central European Time,10:00 hrs Eastern Standard Time, on March 30, 2017. The tender offer will be open for an initial period of 20 trading days. Johnson & Johnson may extend the main offer period once or several times to a maximum of 40 trading days. The settlement of the tender offer is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, including the tender of at least 67 percent of all Actelion shares that are issued and outstanding at the end of the offer period. As previously announced, as part of the transaction, immediately prior to the settlement of the tender offer, which is expected to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2017, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company ("R&D NewCo"). The shares of R&D NewCo, which will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), will be distributed to Actelion's shareholders as a stock dividend immediately prior to settlement of the tender offer. Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 16 percent of the shares of R&D NewCo and have rights to an additional 16 percent of R&D NewCo equity through a convertible note. The offer price will not be reduced as a result of the distribution of the shares of R&D NewCo. Private investors who hold up to 1,000 Actelion shares in a securities account with a custodian bank in Switzerland, and who tender them into the public tender offer, will have the opportunity to elect to receive the USD offer price for their tendered Actelion shares in Swiss francs as further described in the Offer Prospectus. The Actelion board of directors has come to the unanimous conclusion that the offer is in the best interests of Actelion and its shareholders and that the offer price is fair and adequate. The board of directors therefore recommends to the shareholders of Actelion to accept the offer. A report from the Board of Directors and the independent Fairness Opinion are available at: https://www.actelion.com/en/investors/proposed-transaction/index.page GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The next General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Business Report of the year ending 31 December 2016, and certain terms of the proposed transaction, is expected to be held on 05 April, 2017. Shareholders holding more than CHF 1,000,000 nominal value of shares, being entitled to add items to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders, are invited to send in proposals, if any, to Actelion Ltd, attention Corporate Secretary, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil, to arrive no later than 1 March 2017. Any proposal received after the deadline will be disregarded. In order to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by 12:00 hrs CET on 31 March, 2017, at the latest. ### NOTES TO THE EDITOR ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson embraces research and science - bringing innovative ideas, products and services to advance the health and well-being of people. Johnson & Johnson's approximately 126,400 employees, at more than 230 Johnson & Johnson operating companies, work with partners in health care to touch the lives of over a billion people every day, throughout the world. ABOUT THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal. ABOUT ACTELION LTD. Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,600 dedicated professionals covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland. Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(R) ). All trademarks are legally protected by their respective owners. NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential transaction between Johnson & Johnson and Actelion Ltd. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions for the transaction, including clearance by relevant merger control authorities and the receipt of regulatory approvals for the transaction; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and domestic and foreign health care reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate the products, employees/operations and clinical work of Actelion, as well as the ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of Actelion's products. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors and the general risks associated with the respective businesses of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion can be found in Johnson & Johnson's publicly available filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Actelion's publicly available filings on its website. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.actelion.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson or Actelion. Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Actelion undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The public tender offer described herein has not yet commenced. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares in Actelion or Actelion's ADSs, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract there for. At the time the public tender offer is commenced, shareholders of Actelion are urged to read the offer documents which are available at http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm OFFER RESTRICTIONS The public tender (öffentliches Kaufangebot) offer described in the offer prospectus (the Offer) is not being made and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such an Offer would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Johnson & Johnson or any of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2017 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)