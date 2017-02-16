Kyriba Corp., the global leader in cloud-based treasury, cash and risk management solutions, congratulates client Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, for winning the Treasury Management International (TMI) 2016 Corporate Innovation Award for Treasury Technology. Kyriba's digital solutions are used across Dassault Systèmes' treasury functions to add security, cash visibility, and scalability.

"Worthy winners of this award, Dassault Systèmes' adoption of Kyriba's SaaS technology has given them access to the latest innovations and compliance while they have continued to extend their digital agenda with a central KYC repository, a 30 percent increase in cash visibility, a secure, cloud-based approach to bank account management (BAM) and standardised bank fee reconciliation," said Robin Page, CEO and publisher of Treasury Management International.

"We congratulate Dassault Systèmes' treasury team for their success and for winning this prestigious award from TMI," said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "Their Treasury Group demonstrates innovation in driving bottom line value by truly leveraging all that technology offers in order to meet a complex set of requirements."

