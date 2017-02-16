Dog Lovers Are in For a Treat

MIDHURST, England, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Canine Community is the new pup on the block. A beautifully presented site whether on desktop, tablet or smartphone.

The easy to use website offers a powerful geo directory for global use where dog professionals can list their services free of charge along with canine event's organisers.

A straightforward Questions and Answers forum allows doggy discussion, open to all.

Visitors can leave their paw print in the form of user upload image galleries and with news stories, videos and shopping links The Canine Community is sure to get tails wagging.

The creator of The Canine Community is Phil Taylor, not your normal web entrepreneur. Phil is a Train Driver, working full time monitoring the safety of the rail infrastructure. With no formal training the project has been built in Phil's spare time.

Phil said "I thought of the idea for a canine website about a year ago, and got together with some friends who were IT professionals, unfortunately the software we used never quite worked and with my colleague's time limited I decided to rebuild the site from scratch at the start of the year. So, with many video tutorials later and a lot of trial and error I have finally got the site I imagined".

The Canine Community - https://thecaninecommunity.com