EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on The Diverse Income Trust 16-Feb-2017 / 08:54 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 February 2017 Edison issues review on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) invests in UK stocks from across the market cap spectrum that have strong prospects for sustainable dividend growth. This all-cap income generating strategy was developed by Gervais Williams and Martin Turner of Miton Asset Management. The c 145 stock portfolio provides a broad spread of investments and has a strong bias towards dividend-growing smaller companies. In terms of NAV total return, the trust has generated +125% over five years, ranking it second in its 23-strong peer group (the Association of Investment Companies' UK Equity Income sector). Since launch, DIVI's annual dividend has grown from 2.0p in FY12 to 2.8p in FY16 and it has built a substantial revenue reserve. DIVI's share price has consistently traded close to NAV since launch and there is reason to anticipate continuing low discounts ahead; the potential for further share issuance should prevent excess demand, while DIVI's redemption facility should help prevent oversupply. The current premium to cum-income NAV is 1.2%, compared with an average premium of 1.8% since launch in April 2011. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 545073 16-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5801f09c08eccf0fdc2b6e322bcbdeaf&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=824a704d5aa7fdcb442bc890c7358b08&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=545073&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

