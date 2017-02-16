Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry's Financial Statements 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 published

Pöyry PLC Annual Financial Report 16 February 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Pöyry's Financial Statements 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 published

Pöyry PLC has today published its Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2016. The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors are included in the Annual Review 2016.

The Corporate Governance Statement has been published as a separate report from the report of the Board of Directors. The Annual Review 2016 and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release as PDF files. They are available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.poyry.com.

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

Annual Review 2016 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2079340/782849.pdf)

Corporate Governance Statement 2016 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2079340/782850.pdf)



