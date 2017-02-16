Summons to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Castellum AB (publ), on Thursday, March 23, 2017, following proposals will, inter alia, be presented:

A distribution of SEK 5.00 per share, distributed to the shareholders in two equal payments of SEK 2.50 per share. The first record day for distribution is proposed to be Monday, March 27, 2017 and the second record day for distribution is proposed to be Monday, September 25, 2017 .

Re-election of the existing Board members Charlotte Strömberg, Per Berggren , Anna-Karin Hatt , Christer Jacobson , Nina Linander , Johan Skoglund and Christina Karlsson Kazeem . Charlotte Strömberg is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Further, remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be the following

(2016 remuneration within brackets).

- The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 825,000 (SEK 720,000).

- Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 350,000 (SEK 315,000).

- Member of the Remuneration Committee, including the Chairman: SEK 30,000 (SEK30,000).

- Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK100,000 (SEK 50,000).

- Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 50,000 (SEK35,000).

The proposed total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 3,215,000 (SEK2,820,000).

It is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

In accordance with the Audit and Finance Committee's recommendation, Deloitte is proposed as auditor in Castellum for a one-year term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2018. If the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Deloitte as auditor, Deloitte has announced that the current authorised auditor in the company, Hans Warén, will be the main responsible auditor at Deloitte.

A new Election Committee shall be established in preparation for the Annual General Meeting 2018. For this purpose the Chairman of the Board of Directors will contact the three largest ownership registered or otherwise known shareÂholders as per the last share trading day in August 2017 and to invite them to each appoint one member of the Election Committee. The names of the members of the Election Committee shall be made public no later than six months prior to the next Annual General Meeting.

and to invite them to each appoint one member of the Election Committee. The names of the members of the Election Committee shall be made public no later than six months prior to the next Annual General Meeting. Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve to acquire and transfer the company's own shares until the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Appendix: the Summons

For further information, please contact

Charlotte Strömberg,

Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Phone +46 702 77 04 03

Henrik Saxborn,

CEO,

Phone +46 31-60 74 50

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 71 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.3 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

Castellum is represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability. Further Castellum sustainability performance recently has been awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 31 60 74 00 Fax +46 31 13 17 55

